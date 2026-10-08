With Their Backs Against the Wall, Guardians Survived Doing What They Do Best

For at least one day, the South Side hype train ran out of steam.

Facing a chance to sweep their division rivals and advance to their first ALCS in 21 years, the ascendant White Sox ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday in the form of a what can only be described as Guards Ball—that particularly Cleveland brand of baseball that’s formed the backbone of the franchise’s past decade of success.

It was on full display during the Guardians’ 9–3 win in Game 3. Every time it felt like the raucous crowd at Rate Field was ready to erupt, Cleveland squashed the momentum by leaning into what it does best—pitching, defense, base running and putting the ball in play.

Manager Stephen Vogt used seven different pitchers to hand the White Sox their first loss of the postseason. The defense made critical plays in the biggest moments, starting when Chicago catcher Kyle Teel came to the plate with one out in the bottom of the fifth and runners on second and third.

With the White Sox trailing 5–2, it was a moment that looked like the start of a potential comeback. Instead, Teel’s line drive was snagged by second baseman Travis Bazzana, who threw to Brayan Rocchio at second base to double off Miguel Vargas.

Guardians turn an inning-ending double play 😱 pic.twitter.com/KIUlDhpBSC — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

The ball came off Teel’s bat at 97.9 mph and had an expected batting average of .970, per Statcast. Rather than cutting the deficit to just one run, Chicago’s threat was over in the blink of an eye.

The next inning, the White Sox loaded the bases and trimmed the deficit to 5–3 after Guardians pitcher Hunter Gaddis hit back-to-back batters. Vargas hit a line drive that was 95.6 mph off the bat and had a .580 expected batting average—only to see it caught by third baseman José Ramírez.

JOSÉ RAMÍREZ WHAT A PLAY! pic.twitter.com/BtlfAZUjnG — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Offensively, the Guardians kept their season alive by sticking with their approach, working deep counts and not chasing out of the zone. In Games 1 and 2 against Chicago, Cleveland combined to produce just three runs on seven hits with eight walks and 21 strikeouts. The lineup flipped the script in Game 3, drawing 10 walks while only striking out six times.

For a lineup that ranked 27th in home runs during the regular season and had the fifth-lowest strikeout rate in the league, this was always the path toward success. Power hitting may rule the day in October , but not for these Guardians, who are just one of the teams trying to buck the trend that the playoffs are where small ball goes to die (looking at you, Brewers and Rays).

The first big hit of the day came from the man Cleveland acquired at this year’s trade deadline to provide a little more thump: Jo Adell. Adell, who struck out in his first six at-bats this postseason, came up with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning. Facing a 1–2 count, the strikeout-prone slugger simplified his approach and fought off a fastball on the upper edge of the strike zone, hitting a hard ground ball down the right field line for a bases-clearing triple.

And in the most encouraging development for Guardians fans, Wednesday saw Ramírez, the franchise stalwart, finally break out of his funk. He hit .198 with just one homer across 97 plate appearances in September, capping off his worst offensive season in over a decade (12 home runs and a 92 wRC+). After he went 0-for-6 in the first two games of this series, Ramírez did it all on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double, triple, walk and a stolen base.

While the offense finally snapping out of its malaise is the most encouraging sign for Cleveland, Vogt deserves credit for being proactive with his pitching staff management. Daniel Espino got the start, and Vogt didn’t hesitate to pull him after he allowed three of the first four batters of the game to reach safely. Foster Griffin came in and struck out seven of the 11 batters he faced, eventually earning the win. From there, five different arms combined to allow just one run over the game’s final 5 ⅔ frames.

Before Wednesday, Cleveland had little in the way of silver linings to point to this series. Now, with an offense that’s regained its footing and with ace rookie Parker Messick set to take the mound in Game 4, hope has sprung anew—and all it took was for the Guardians to be what they’ve always been.