Pregame Notes: Rangers Aim to Win White Sox Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday's series finale between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers aim for a rare series with in Sunday afternoon's finale against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Texas is up 2-1 in the four-game set after Saturday's 8-0 shutout. The Rangers fell Saturday 2-1 after winning the series opener 3-2 on Friday.

Texas is 2-4 entering the last game of its seven-game homestand. The Rangers are 5-5 in last 10 games following a 2-9 span, and is 7-10 record since the All-Star break.

With a win today Texas could:• Post back-to-back victories for third time since start of July • Take a second straight four-game series after going 1-4-2 in first seven chances in 2022• Post just its third victory in a four-game series in Globe Life Field history• Finish with at least five wins in a season vs. a non-A.L. West opponent for first time since 2019

In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (48-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (54-53)

Sunday, August 7, 2022

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (2-3, 6.82)

CHI: RHP Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Semien

SS Seager

1B Lowe

RF Garcia

C Heim

DH Viloria

CF Taveras

3B Duran

LF Thompson

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs to the White Sox.

-

In the News

Cole Ragans Debuts in Rangers Victory

Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut

Rangers Move Jon Gray to 15-Day IL

Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully

Rangers Starting Pitching: 'Clear Top Priority'

Rangers Call Up Another Top-10 Prospect

Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

Corey Seager is July Rangers Player of Month

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

