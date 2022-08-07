Pregame Notes: Rangers Aim to Win White Sox Series
The Texas Rangers aim for a rare series with in Sunday afternoon's finale against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Texas is up 2-1 in the four-game set after Saturday's 8-0 shutout. The Rangers fell Saturday 2-1 after winning the series opener 3-2 on Friday.
Texas is 2-4 entering the last game of its seven-game homestand. The Rangers are 5-5 in last 10 games following a 2-9 span, and is 7-10 record since the All-Star break.
With a win today Texas could:• Post back-to-back victories for third time since start of July • Take a second straight four-game series after going 1-4-2 in first seven chances in 2022• Post just its third victory in a four-game series in Globe Life Field history• Finish with at least five wins in a season vs. a non-A.L. West opponent for first time since 2019
In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (48-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (54-53)
Sunday, August 7, 2022
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (2-3, 6.82)
CHI: RHP Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Chicago White Sox
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Radio: WMVP 1000 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Semien
SS Seager
1B Lowe
RF Garcia
C Heim
DH Viloria
CF Taveras
3B Duran
LF Thompson
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
RF Pollock
CF Robert
LF Jimenez
DH Abreu
1B Vaughn
3B Moncada
2B Harrison
SS Anderson
C Grandal
-
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs to the White Sox.
-
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister)
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.