Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedule vs Athletics

After scoring 17 runs in Wednesday's win over the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers look to carry over that offensive explosion against the Oakland Athletics at Surprise Stadium.

Oakland Athletics (4-5-1) at Texas Rangers (4-4-2)

Thursday, March 11, 2021

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

OAK: LHP Jesus Luzardo (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Both team's radio broadcast will carry Thursday's game. Mat Hicks and Jared Sandler will be on the call at texasrangers.com.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Thursday's game between the Rangers and A's will be 7 official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Nick Solak RF Joey Gallo LF Khris Davis 3B Rougned Odor 1B Ronald Guzmán DH Nate Lowe C Jonah Heim CF Leody Taveras

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

LF Tony Kemp DH Jed Lowrie RF Mark Canha 1B Seth Brown C Aramis Garcia 3B Vimael Machín 2B Pete Kozma CF Buddy Reed SS Nick Allen

Texas Rangers Pitching Schedule

LHP Taylor Hearn

RHP Jason Bahr

RHP José Leclerc

LHP Jake Latz

RHP Spencer Patton

Rangers Injury Report

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He will be shut down for four weeks (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).

An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He will be shut down for four weeks (READ MORE on Hernández's injury). Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun felt it after Monday's game against the Cubs. The Rangers don't believe it's serious enough to warrant an MRI at this point, but they will be cautious with him for the next few days.

Calhoun felt it after Monday's game against the Cubs. The Rangers don't believe it's serious enough to warrant an MRI at this point, but they will be cautious with him for the next few days. Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin was scratched from last Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are hopeful he can begin pitching again sometime next week.

Martin was scratched from last Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are hopeful he can begin pitching again sometime next week. Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): On the same timetable as Brett Martin. The Rangers expect Palumbo to be able to pitch sometime next week.

On the same timetable as Brett Martin. The Rangers expect Palumbo to be able to pitch sometime next week. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is on schedule with his throwing program. He will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound early next week.

Evans is on schedule with his throwing program. He will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound early next week. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will throw his first bullpen on Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His chances of being available on Opening Day are seriously in doubt.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will throw his first bullpen on Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His chances of being available on Opening Day are seriously in doubt. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff has begun participating in some baseball activity, as well as some light running. The Rangers will take it slow with him as he works his way back.

Huff has begun participating in some baseball activity, as well as some light running. The Rangers will take it slow with him as he works his way back. David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.

