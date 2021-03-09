Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedule vs Indians

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after a 9-0 loss to the Cubs on Sunday as they meet the Cleveland Indians in Surprise.

Cleveland Indians (5-4) at Texas Rangers (3-3-2)

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

CLE: RHP Aaron Civale (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

The Texas Rangers radio network will carry the game on texasrangers.com. Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler will be on the call.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Tuesday's game between the Rangers and Indians will be a full nine-inning game. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1B Ronald Guzmán RF Joey Gallo DH Khris Davis 3B Rougned Odor 2B Nick Solak LF Delino DeShields C Drew Butera CF Leody Taveras

Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup

DH Bradley Zimmer SS Amed Rosario 1B Bobby Bradley LF Ben Gamel 3B Mike Freeman CF Billy Hamilton 2B Gabriel Arias RF Daniel Johnson C Austin Hedges

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

LHP Wes Benjamin

RHP Matt Bush

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Cole Winn

RHP Josh Sborz

RHP Drew Anderson

RHP Hunter Wood

Injury Report

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He will be shut down for four weeks (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).

An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He will be shut down for four weeks (READ MORE on Hernández's injury). Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun felt it after Monday's game against the Cubs. The Rangers don't believe it's serious enough to warrant an MRI at this point, but they will be cautious with him for the next few days.

Calhoun felt it after Monday's game against the Cubs. The Rangers don't believe it's serious enough to warrant an MRI at this point, but they will be cautious with him for the next few days. Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin was scratched from last Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are hopeful he can begin pitching again sometime next week.

Martin was scratched from last Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are hopeful he can begin pitching again sometime next week. Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): On the same timetable as Brett Martin. The Rangers expect Palumbo to be able to pitch sometime next week.

On the same timetable as Brett Martin. The Rangers expect Palumbo to be able to pitch sometime next week. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is on schedule with his throwing program. He will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound early next week.

Evans is on schedule with his throwing program. He will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound early next week. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will throw his first bullpen on Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His chances of being available on Opening Day are seriously in doubt.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will throw his first bullpen on Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His chances of being available on Opening Day are seriously in doubt. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff has begun participating in some baseball activity, as well as some light running. The Rangers will take it slow with him as he works his way back.

Huff has begun participating in some baseball activity, as well as some light running. The Rangers will take it slow with him as he works his way back. David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.

No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program. Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced Tuesday morning that Tejeda has no restrictions.

