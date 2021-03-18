Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves vs Reds

The Texas Rangers look to continue their winning ways as they welcome the Cincinnati Reds to Surprise Stadium.

Cincinnati Reds (5-11-1) at Texas Rangers (8-5-3)

Thursday, March 18, 2021

6:05 PM PT (8:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

CIN: RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 5.63 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

The Texas Rangers radio broadcast will carry the game on 105.3 The Fan. Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler will be on the call.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras RF Eli White 1B Nate Lowe DH Khris Davis 3B Brock Holt 2B Andy Ibáñez SS Charlie Culberson LF Delino DeShields C Drew Butera

Cincinnati Reds Starting Lineup

CF Nick Senzel LF Jesse Winker 3B Dee Strange-Gordon SS Kyle Farmer 2B Jonathan India RF Tyler Naquin C Tyler Stephenson 1B Nicky Delmonico P Jeff Hoffman

Texas Rangers Pitching Schedule

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kolby Allard

RHP José Leclerc

Backing up the scheduled trio:

RHP Jharel Cotton

RHP Jimmy Herget

RHP Alex Speas

Rangers Injury Report

Brett de Geus (gastrointestinal issue): Left Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. He is currently undergoing testing and nothing alarming has come back yet. He has no restrictions at this time, but the Rangers are proceeding cautiously with him.

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He is one week into a four-week shut down (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).

Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed this past Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury).

Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday.

Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and threw a bullpen on Wednesday.

Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): The Rangers are taking it slow with Evans. He was supposed to be throwing off a mound by this point, but Chris Young said on Tuesday that may not be happening. They truly want Evans to be over this injury before they ramp him up.

Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. In all likelihood, he will not be ready for Opening Day.

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. He is throwing off a mound and the club is very pleased with his progress.

Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff had an MRI, and is making "good progress." He will see increased baseball activity over the next couple of weeks. It is still unlikely he will play in Cactus League games before the end of spring training.

Rangers Roster Moves

The Rangers assigned six more players to the minor league side in camp. They will remain in big league camp, and can play in Cactus League games, but are no longer being considered for the big league roster to start the season.

RHP Sam Gaviglio

RHP Jimmy Herget

C John Hicks

INF Yonny Hernandez

1B Curtis Terry

OF Adolis García

