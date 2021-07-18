Rangers vs Blue Jays Doubleheader: Starting Lineups, Probables, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers play their first doubleheader of the season in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sunday Doubleheader

Texas Rangers (35-56) at Toronto Blue Jays (46-42)

Sunday, July 16, 2021

12:07 PM CT (Game 2 begins approximately 30 minutes after Game 1)

Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY

Game One Probables:

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-6, 3.69 ERA)

vs

TOR: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5, 3.56 ERA)

Game Two Probables:

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-8, 5.11 ERA)

vs

TOR: LHP Steven Matz (7-4, 4.72 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Toronto Blue Jays

TV: SportsNet, SportsNet-1

Radio: SN590

Note: Game One is MLB.TV's free game of the day

***REMINDER***

Per MLB's current policy, games that are part of doubleheaders are only seven innings. The policy was adopted last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was agreed upon by both the league and the Players Association for 2021 as well. It is likely that doubleheaders go back to nine-inning games again in 2022.

Per MLB's policy, teams are permitted to add a 27th player to the active roster for doubleheaders. The Rangers recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Triple-A Round Rock while the Blue Jays selected the contract of 2B Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Buffalo (LHP Nick Allgeyer was designated for assignment to make room on Toronto's 40-man roster).

Texas Rangers Game 1 Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF Adolis García DH Joey Gallo C Jonah Heim LF Eli White RF David Dahl 2B Nick Solak 3B Charlie Culberson

Toronto Blue Jays Game 1 Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien SS Bo Bichette 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CF George Springer DH Teoscar Hernández RF Randall Grichuk LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3B Santiago Espinal C Danny Jansen

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and may be able to return to the Rangers sometime in September.

Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and may be able to return to the Rangers sometime in September. Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Trevino is began a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Friday.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. There has been no indication yet of when Bush might return. The All-Star break was the soonest he was expected to come back.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. There has been no indication yet of when Bush might return. The All-Star break was the soonest he was expected to come back. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff has been on a rehab assignment that began in Arizona and is now rehabbing at Double-A Frisco.

Huff has been on a rehab assignment that began in Arizona and is now rehabbing at Double-A Frisco. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.

