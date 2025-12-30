Rangers Have Intriguing Relief Pitcher Prospect in 2025 5th Round Pick

The Texas Rangers took to the 2025 MLB Draft to select many intriguing arms from the collegiate crop. Among those arms are names like Tennessee's AJ Russell, Nebraska's Mason McConnaughey, and Mississippi State's Evan Siary.

One pitcher not mentioned in that group of names was their fifth round selection in the draft. Ben Abeldt, a left-handed relief pitcher out of TCU, is coming off of a fantastic 2025 season, and now looks to breakout in the Rangers system this season.

Coming out of the draft, Abeldt received praise for both his fastball and his slider. MLB Pipeline has given him a plus grade on his fastball and an above-average grade on his slider.

Jun 18, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; TCU Horned Frogs pitcher Ben Abeldt (46) celebrates with TCU Horned Frogs catcher Karson Bowen (14) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

His changeup, as well as the overall control, could use some improvement, but as a reliever, it's not as important for those to be developed over his primary two offerings. The main concern comes from his previous elbow injury, which took being a starter out of the question in 2025.

Whether or not he develops into a starter shouldn't be a concern for Texas. Abeldt's proven to be an elite relief arm when healthy, and could be a major impact out of the bullpen at the highest level. In 2024, Abeldt appeared in 26 games, posting great production in 44.1 innings pitched.

Abeldt recorded a 1.83 ERA, striking batters out at a near 30% clip, while keeping the walks to a rate under 9%. His stuff played well in a competitive Big 12 conference, as hitters posted a .184 batting average against, and only hit .272 on balls put in play.

Jun 18, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; TCU Horned Frogs pitcher Ben Abeldt (46) celebrates after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The control Abeldt had in 2024 helped him escape virtually every jam he had to get out of. With a low walk rate, a 1.02 WHIP, and the strikeout rate previously mentioned, Abeldt recorded a left on base percentage of 83%. Making him one of the hardest southpaws to score on in the nation.

While there's the risk with the previous elbow injury, his track record as a reliever, plus the stuff he offers, made him worth grabbing in the fifth round by the Rangers. A fastball that can peak at 96 from the left side, paired with a massive sweeping slider, the potential is certainly there.

Again, the pick was a riskier one than most fifth-round selections, but it's clear that while his ceiling may be uncertain, the floor is safer than anything else. If not an effective starting pitcher at the highest level, he can become a staple out of a Major League bullpen.

More Rangers News