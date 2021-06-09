Sports Illustrated home
Rangers vs Giants: Starting Lineups, Ian Kennedy Goes To IL

The Texas Rangers look to change their fortunes on Wednesday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants, but will have to do so without their closer.
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants (38-22) at Texas Rangers (23-39)

Wednesday, June 9, 2021
1:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
SF: RHP Zack Littell (0-0, 1.65 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.06 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

San Francisco Giants
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Network
Radio: KNBR

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 3B Brock Holt
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. DH Willie Calhoun
  5. 2B Nick Solak
  6. LF Jason Martin
  7. 1B Charlie Culberson
  8. RF Eli White
  9. C Jonah Heim

NOTE: Joey Gallo is sitting out on Wednesday nursing a sore groin, but is expected to be in the lineup on Friday night in Los Angeles. Nate Lowe is given a day off (no health issues).

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

  1. RF LaMonte Wade Jr
  2. 1B Brandon Belt
  3. DH Wilmer Flores
  4. SS Brandon Crawford
  5. 2B Donovan Solano
  6. CF Steven Duggar
  7. 3B Jason Vosler
  8. C Chadwick Tromp
  9. LF Mike Tauchman

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Ian Kennedy placed on 10-day Injured List with a mild left hamstring strain
  • Rangers select contract of RHP Spencer Patton from Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers 40-man roster is now full.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Dahl was eligible to return from the Injured List on June 5, but he has developed a back issue while recovering from the rib injury, per general manager Chris Young. There is no timetable for his return as of now.
  • Ian Kennedy (mild left hamstring strain): Per manager Chris Woodward, Kennedy's injury is not anything serious. Woodward expects him to be available for the second game in Houston next week.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

Rangers Minor League Injuries

  • Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): Should return in the coming days after dealing with a rib contusion.
  • Josh Jung (Triple-A Round Rock): According to Rangers GM Chris Young, Jung (left foot stress fracture) is about a week or so away from being sent to an affiliate and getting back to game action.
  • Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Is not expected to throw for approximately another week due to back strain.
  • Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.
  • Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least two more weeks, then will be re-evaluated.
  • Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.

