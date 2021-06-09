Texas Bullpen Falters As Crawford, Giants Clobber Rangers 9-4

The Texas Rangers bullpen gave up seven runs in the final two innings of Tuesday night's game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Things aren't getting any easier for the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers dropped their third straight game, falling to the San Francisco Giants by a score of 9-4. Much like Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, it was a competitive game for seven innings. And much like Sunday, the bullpen gave up seven runs in the final two innings.

The Rangers and Giants traded runs in the second inning with after an error by Nate Lowe allowed San Francisco to push across the first run of the game, but Joey Gallo answered in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run, his 11th of the season.

After Brandon Crawford broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with a solo homer of his own, the Texas offense was able to string together some hits and answer with a three-spot in the bottom half of the inning. Adolis García tied the game with an RBI double, then Nick Solak gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead with a two-run double down the left field line.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa set the tone for the Rangers offense, leading off the game with a 13-pitch at-bat that resulted in a single.

"I thought our offense did a better job tonight," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "We did a much better job. I think we only struck out four times [before the eighth inning]. They responded. They had better at-bats."

However, the Rangers bullpen was unable to preserve the win for Jordan Lyles after he turned in a very solid six-inning performance. Chris Woodward utilized Demarcus Evans, Joely Rodríguez, Josh Sborz, and Taylor Hearn, but all of them struggled in different ways.

Sborz and Hearn were hurt the most, with Sborz giving up a grand slam to Mike Tauchman in the eighth inning and Hearn giving up a three-run home run to Brandon Crawford in the ninth that put the game far out of reach.

"It sucks. It's a tough one. It's a tough loss," Woodward said. "We have a lot of young guys in the bullpen that are learning right now, that have pitched well at times. They've had to pitch in bigger roles than we would like at times. But they gotta learn from it."

The Rangers (23-39) are 5-21 since starting the season 18-18. They will finish this two game series with the Giants (38-22) on Wednesday afternoon before having another off day on Thursday.

Rangers Injury Report

Joey Gallo left Tuesday night's game prior to the eighth inning as a precaution with right groin tightness. With the number of off days coming up, Chris Woodward and the medical staff decided it wasn't worth it to push Gallo and potentially lose him for any length of time.

Ian Kennedy was unavailable for Tuesday night's game with right hamstring tightness. This is apparently something that's been going on and the team is currently evaluating the significance of the injury.

