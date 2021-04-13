Rangers vs Rays: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Roster Moves

The Texas Rangers made three roster moves ahead of Tuesday night's contest with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas Rangers (3-7) at Tampa Bay Rays (5-5)

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

6:10 PM CT

Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, FL

Probables:

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-0, 7.11 ERA)

vs

TB: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Tampa Bay Rays

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WDAE, WGES

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa DH David Dahl RF Joey Gallo C Jose Trevino 1B Nate Lowe LF Adolis García 2B Nick Solak CF Eli White 3B Charlie Culberson

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

LF Austin Meadows RF Randy Arozarena 3B Joey Wendle 2B Brandon Lowe 1B Yandy Díaz DH Yoshi Tsutsugo SS Willy Adames CF Brett Phillips C Mike Zunino

Rangers Roster Moves

1B/OF Ronald Guzmán placed on 10-day Injured List with a meniscus cartilage tear in his right knee

OF Adolis García contract selected from alternate training site

RHP Matt Bush transferred from 10-day to 60-day Injured List

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Calhoun is at the Rangers' alternate training site in Round Rock. He is currently undergoing intake testing and should be available for games in Round Rock in a couple of days. His return to the big leagues is on the horizon.

Calhoun is at the Rangers' alternate training site in Round Rock. He is currently undergoing intake testing and should be available for games in Round Rock in a couple of days. His return to the big leagues is on the horizon. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is two weeks away from being fully cleared on the medical front.

Davis is two weeks away from being fully cleared on the medical front. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans threw live batting practice on Sunday. He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.

Evans threw live batting practice on Sunday. He should be getting back into game action sometime in May. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Injured occurred in the first inning of Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He will be reevaluated by team physician Dr. Keith Meister once the Rangers return to Arlington. At that point, they will determine whether surgery is needed.

Injured occurred in the first inning of Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He will be reevaluated by team physician Dr. Keith Meister once the Rangers return to Arlington. At that point, they will determine whether surgery is needed. Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): The Rangers expect Holt to be ready by the end of his time on the IL.

The Rangers expect Holt to be ready by the end of his time on the IL. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. Daniels said he expects Huff to be ready around the time the minor league season begins.

Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. Daniels said he expects Huff to be ready around the time the minor league season begins. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Like Calhoun, Rodríguez is at the alternate training site in Round Rock. He could return as early as this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

READ MORE: Rangers ALERT: Jonathan Hernández Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," but still in a walking boot and will be for another week or so. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

Jung is "pain-free," but still in a walking boot and will be for another week or so. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks. David Dahl (right calf tightness): Rangers manager Chris Woodward originally had Dahl as the DH in Sunday's lineup. Ultimately, the Texas skipper didn't want to risk pushing him. However, he is the DH in Monday night's game, so that will hopefully take away any concern that this injury is anything long-term.

READ MORE: Rangers Notes: Latest on Ronald Guzmán, Woodward Excited For García's Opportunity

READ MORE: Four Observations From Rangers Four-Game Losing Streak

READ MORE: Rangers Bats Can't Support Another Stellar Pitching Performance in 1-0 Loss to Rays

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook