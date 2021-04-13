Rangers vs Rays: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Roster Moves
The Texas Rangers made three roster moves ahead of Tuesday night's contest with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Texas Rangers (3-7) at Tampa Bay Rays (5-5)
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
6:10 PM CT
Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, FL
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-0, 7.11 ERA)
vs
TB: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-1, 5.06 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Tampa Bay Rays
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: WDAE, WGES
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DH David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- C Jose Trevino
- 1B Nate Lowe
- LF Adolis García
- 2B Nick Solak
- CF Eli White
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup
- LF Austin Meadows
- RF Randy Arozarena
- 3B Joey Wendle
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- 1B Yandy Díaz
- DH Yoshi Tsutsugo
- SS Willy Adames
- CF Brett Phillips
- C Mike Zunino
Rangers Roster Moves
- 1B/OF Ronald Guzmán placed on 10-day Injured List with a meniscus cartilage tear in his right knee
- OF Adolis García contract selected from alternate training site
- RHP Matt Bush transferred from 10-day to 60-day Injured List
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Calhoun is at the Rangers' alternate training site in Round Rock. He is currently undergoing intake testing and should be available for games in Round Rock in a couple of days. His return to the big leagues is on the horizon.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is two weeks away from being fully cleared on the medical front.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans threw live batting practice on Sunday. He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Injured occurred in the first inning of Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He will be reevaluated by team physician Dr. Keith Meister once the Rangers return to Arlington. At that point, they will determine whether surgery is needed.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): The Rangers expect Holt to be ready by the end of his time on the IL.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. Daniels said he expects Huff to be ready around the time the minor league season begins.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Like Calhoun, Rodríguez is at the alternate training site in Round Rock. He could return as early as this weekend.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," but still in a walking boot and will be for another week or so. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
- David Dahl (right calf tightness): Rangers manager Chris Woodward originally had Dahl as the DH in Sunday's lineup. Ultimately, the Texas skipper didn't want to risk pushing him. However, he is the DH in Monday night's game, so that will hopefully take away any concern that this injury is anything long-term.
