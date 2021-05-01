Texas Rangers home
Rangers vs Red Sox: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox head into Saturday night after splitting the first two games of the series.
Boston Red Sox (17-10) at Texas Rangers (11-16)

Saturday, May 1, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
BOS: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 3.52 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-2, 6.75 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Boston Red Sox
TV: NESN, MLB Network
Radio: WEEI, WCCM 1490, WAMG

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. LF Adolis García
  5. 1B Nate Lowe
  6. C Jose Trevino
  7. DH Willie Calhoun
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Eli White

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Christian Arroyo
  2. CF Alex Verdugo
  3. DH J.D. Martinez
  4. SS Xander Bogaerts
  5. 3B Rafael Devers
  6. C Christian Vázquez
  7. 1B Bobby Dalbec
  8. RF Hunter Renfroe
  9. LF Franchy Cordero

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site. He could return early enough to join the team for their four-game road trip to Minnesota. However, it's more likely to be after the Rangers return home next weekend.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage early last week. Huff had surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.

READ MORE: Rangers Notes: Timetable for Khris Davis' Return

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

READ MORE: Rangers Troubled as Arihara's Issues Worsen

READ MORE: Rangers' Chris Woodward Calls For Change to Catcher Interference Rule

READ MORE: 'I Trust Him Against Anybody': Allard, King Helping Reverse Rangers' Bullpen Struggles

