Rangers vs Red Sox: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox head into Saturday night after splitting the first two games of the series.
Boston Red Sox (17-10) at Texas Rangers (11-16)
Saturday, May 1, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
BOS: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 3.52 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-2, 6.75 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Boston Red Sox
TV: NESN, MLB Network
Radio: WEEI, WCCM 1490, WAMG
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Nick Solak
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Adolis García
- 1B Nate Lowe
- C Jose Trevino
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- CF Eli White
Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup
- 2B Christian Arroyo
- CF Alex Verdugo
- DH J.D. Martinez
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- 3B Rafael Devers
- C Christian Vázquez
- 1B Bobby Dalbec
- RF Hunter Renfroe
- LF Franchy Cordero
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site. He could return early enough to join the team for their four-game road trip to Minnesota. However, it's more likely to be after the Rangers return home next weekend.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage early last week. Huff had surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
