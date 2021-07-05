Rangers vs Tigers: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
After a 3-3 road trip, the Texas Rangers come home for six final games at home before the All-Star break.
Detroit Tigers (38-46) at Texas Rangers (33-51)
Monday, July 5, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
DET: RHP Wily Peralta (1-1, 3.21 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-4, 3.46 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Detroit Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Eli White
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- C Jonah Heim
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF David Dahl
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Brock Holt
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
- LF Robbie Grossman
- 1B Jonathan Schoop
- 3B Jeimer Candelario
- DH Miguel Cabrera
- C Eric Haase
- CF Daz Cameron
- RF Nomar Mazara
- 2B Willi Castro
- SS Zack Short
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, but the Rangers haven't decided whether or not Calhoun should be put on the 60-day IL.
- Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Slipped in the bathroom on Tuesday morning. Manager Chris Woodward doesn't foresee an extended stay on the IL for Trevino.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff began an injury rehab assignment with the Rookie League Arizona Rangers on June 28 with the opening of the Arizona League season. He is expected to DH for the remainder of the season.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.
