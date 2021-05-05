Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to build off their comeback win on Tuesday night by taking the series lead in Minnesota.

Texas Rangers (14-17) at Minnesota Twins (11-17)

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

6:40 PM CT

Target Field | Minneapolis, MN

Probables:

TEX: LHP Hyeon-jong Yang (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

vs

MIN: LHP Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Minnesota Twins

TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Radio: WCCO, Audacy, The Wolf, TIBN

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe LF Adolis García RF Joey Gallo DH Andy Ibáñez 3B Charlie Culberson C Jose Trevino CF Eli White

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

CF Byron Buxton 3B Josh Donaldson DH Nelson Cruz LF Kyle Garlick C Mitch Garver 2B Jorge Polanco RF Max Kepler 1B Miguel Sanó SS Andrelton Simmons

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.

As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site, where he is continuing to get his timing back. He could be activated after the Rangers return home on Friday, but that decision is still up in the air.

Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site, where he is continuing to get his timing back. He could be activated after the Rangers return home on Friday, but that decision is still up in the air. Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch on Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. According to manager Chris Woodward, Holy injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit in Sunday's contest with the Boston Red Sox.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

