Rangers Walloped By Angels, Snapping Three-Game Win Streak

The Texas Rangers were punched in the mouth by the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a nine-game road trip.

After sweeping the Houston Astros, Hyeon-jong Yang and the Texas Rangers were hit hard in Anaheim. The Los Angeles Angels drubbed the Rangers by a score of 11-5, killing nearly all the momentum the Rangers carried with them after such a great weekend.

Yang gave up seven earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings, which put this one out of reach early on.

What hurt more than the score was the possibility of losing David Dahl after having to come out after crashing into the wall in pursuit of a Jared Walsh second inning home run. While Dahl initially stayed in the game, he was clearly uncomfortable while swinging the bat, which forced Chris Woodward to pull him out in the seventh inning.

"His arm got kind of caught in between the wall and his ribs and kind of jammed into his left side as he was trying to catch that ball," Woodward explained. "He felt it when he was swinging. I don't think it's an oblique or anything like that. It's probably just bruised ribs. We'll see how he comes in tomorrow."

On the bright side of things, Adolis García picked up where he left off after a huge weekend, hitting his 15th home run of the season. His 15 homers are second-most ever by a Rangers rookie before the All-Star break behind only Pete Incaviglia (16 home runs in 1986).

García has 10 home runs and 26 RBI in May, which is the most in Major League Baseball. His 10 homers this month also ties Dave Hostetler for the most by a rookie in a calendar month in Rangers history.

Out of the bullpen, Demarcus Evans made an impressive 2021 debut, striking out four hitters over two scoreless innings.

"He looked really sharp," Woodward said. "You could see how good his fastball is, even at 91-92 mph. The vertical and the movement on it is elite. He added that tight slider. He had good command. He was going out there and attacking hitters. He had a good outing."

The Rangers (22-28) will try and salvage the short two-game series against the Angels (21-27) on Wednesday afternoon. Dane Dunning (2-3, 3.74 ERA) will take the ball for Texas, and square off with Anaheim's Griffin Canning (3-3, 5.56 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. CT.

