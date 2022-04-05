Rangers vs Cubs Spring Training Finale: Starting Lineup, Opening Day Roster Decisions
The Texas Rangers have made some of the final decisions regarding their Opening Day roster ahead of their Cactus League finale against the Chicago Cubs.
Chicago Cubs (11-6-3) at Texas Rangers (9-5-2)
Tuesday, April 5, 2021
12:05 PM MST (2:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
CHC: RHP Michael Rucker (1-0, 2.25 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-0, 2.08 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: MLB.com
Chicago Cubs
TV: Marquee Sports Network
Radio: WSCR
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- CF Eli White
Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup
- CF Rafael Ortega
- LF Clint Frazier
- 3B Patrick Wisdom
- 1B Alfonso Rivas
- RF Michael Hermosillo
- 2B Ildemaro Vargas
- C John Hicks
- SS Luis Vazquez
- DH Cole Roederer
Rangers Roster Moves/Opening Day Decisions
- RHPs Glenn Otto and Spencer Patton optioned to Triple-A Round Rock
- OF Eli White was told he made the Opening Day roster
- RHP Greg Holland, a non-roster invitee (NRI), also made Opening Day roster
- RHP Garrett Richards will start the season on the 10-day Injured List with a blister on his middle finger
- OFs Jake Marisnick and Joe McCarthy did not make big-league club. However, the Rangers are looking for a possible way to add McCarthy to the 40-man roster
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
- RHP Garrett Richards (blister) should be ready for the start of the Los Angeles Angels series at Globe Life Field on April 14.
- INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
