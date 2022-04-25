Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: The Silver Boot Series Kicks Off in Arlington
After a 3-3 road trip, the Texas Rangers begin a four-game series at home against their in-state rival Houston Astros.
Houston Astros (7-8) at Texas Rangers (5-10)
Monday, April 25, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
HOU: LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 4.50 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-1, 5.68 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KBME, KTRH 740, TUDN/KLAT
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- RF Adolis García
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- LF Nick Solak
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- CF Eli White
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- CF Chas McCormick
- DH Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- LF Yordan Alvarez
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- RF Kyle Tucker
- 2B Aledmys Díaz
- C Jason Castro
- SS Jeremy Peña
Silver Boot Series Facts
- Houston has won four of the last five season series.
- Texas is 8-6 against Houston all-time at Globe Life Field, going 5-5 in 2021.
- Texas leads the all-time series, 126-108, including a 67-49 record in Arlington.
- Texas leads Houston in season series wins, 9-8 (four ties).
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.