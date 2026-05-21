Three Rangers Hitters Have Huge Offensive Moments Against Rockies

The Texas Rangers had a fine offensive run against the Colorado Rockies, a series that ended on Wednesday.

The Rangers (24-25) are back to being one game under-.500 after their 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Rockies. Texas won the game on Tuesday, 10-0, but fell in the opener, 7-6 on Monday.

Going back to the Sunday win over Houston by a score of 8-0, the Rangers have scored 29 runs in four games. Given how this offense has struggled, that’s a surge.

Here are three Rangers that had plenty to do with Texas winning the series.

Ezequiel Duran

He is building a case to be considered the American League’s most improved player this season. After last season, it seemed like his time in Texas might be growing short. He finished with a slash of .224/.266/.293 with no home runs and 14 RBI in 90 games.

Texas has committed to getting him regular playing time, whether he starts or comes off the bench, and he’s thrived. After Wednesday’s game he was slashing .295/.352/.488 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 41 games.

Against Colorado he was incredible. He went 7-for-14 with a home run and eight RBI. He only struck out three times. Right now, he’s the starting shortstop with Corey Seager out. When Seager returns, he’ll move back to second base where he was starting for the injured Josh Smith. When Smith returns, it might still be Duran’s job.

Joc Pederson

Pederson had a strong series considering he didn’t start any of the three games. The Rockies started a left-hander in each game and Texas went with the right-handed Andrew McCutchen to start each game at DH. He maximized his chances, though.

He went 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored. All four of those hits were on Tuesday when he set a franchise record for most hits in a game coming off the bench. The run he scored on Monday was essential to Texas rallying late in that loss.

Pederson is slashing .234/.353/.351 and his .704 OPS is his best at any point with Texas. Perhaps the bat is finally coming around. His batting average has gone up 34 points since May 5.

Justin Foscue

Foscue’s MLB auditions to this point have been cameos with sporadic playing time. With Seager and Smith out, he’s getting regular playing time and a chance to prove he’s worthy of staying when the pair return. He’s benefiting from the opportunity.

He started in all three games of the series and went 7-for-12 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI. He also drew two walks and scored a run in each game. He was critical to keeping the Rangers in striking distance of the Rockies on Monday.

In 12 games Foscue is slashing .324/.351/.588 with two home runs, six RBI and three doubles. He’s already approaching his career high of 15 MLB games in 2024. But he batted .048 that season.

The former first-round pick appears to have finally turned his promise into actual production. Texas will have a decision to make when Smith returns. When Seager returns, hopefully on Monday, Foscue will stay and Michael Helman will likely be optioned.