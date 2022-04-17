Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: No Corey Seager or Powder Blues?
The Texas Rangers wrap up their four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, sans Corey Seager and powder blue uniforms.
Los Angeles Angels (5-4) at Texas Rangers (2-6)
Sunday, April 17, 2022
1:37 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
LAA: LHP José Suarez (0-1, 4.15 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Marcus Semien
- LF Nick Solak
- C Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- RF Adolis García
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- 2B Charlie Culberson
- DH Willie Calhoun
- CF Eli White
Scroll to Continue
After Rough Start, Rangers 'Expecting Improvement' From Pitching Staff
While the renovated Texas Rangers offense has been expectedly better, an unproven pitching staff has struggled mightily in the club's first eight games.
'I Didn't Think We Were Good At All': Rangers Fall To 2-6 in Loss to Angels
The Texas Rangers failed to put anything together in an ugly loss at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after Friday night's loss as they host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- CF Mike Trout
- RF Taylor Ward
- 3B Jack Mayfield
- 1B Matt Duffy
- LF Jo Adell
- C Kurt Suzuki
- SS Andrew Velazquez
- 2B Tyler Wade
Rangers Notes
- The Rangers typically wear their popular powder blue uniforms for Sunday home games. However, due to a supply chain issue, the club only has white and gray uniforms. The Rangers wear red uniforms for Friday night home games and have royal blue jerseys for the road, but, like the powder blues, do not have those uniforms yet. This is apparently a baseball-wide issue (save for a few teams), and the club hopes it is resolved in the next few weeks.
- Brad Miller was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup with back tightness. It is still TBD whether or not he can pinch hit on Sunday.
- Corey Seager was given the day off due to "general soreness," per manager Chris Woodward. There is no concern of any actual injury. Giving Seager off on Sunday with an off day on Monday is a way to keep their $325 million man healthy. For those familiar with the NBA, "load management" is an appropriate description.
- Starter Jon Gray is expected to make his next start on Tuesday in Seattle. Gray expects to get up to around 80 pitches, but wants to go "around five or six innings."
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of the season opener in Toronto. Gray is expected to start Tuesday night in Seattle.
- RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
COVID Injured List
- RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field on Thursday with symptoms. He should be in the clear to be activated this week on the west coast road trip. All contact tracing has been done, with no other players exhibiting any symptoms.