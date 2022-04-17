Skip to main content

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: No Corey Seager or  Powder Blues?

The Texas Rangers wrap up their four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, sans Corey Seager and powder blue uniforms.

Los Angeles Angels (5-4) at Texas Rangers (2-6)

Sunday, April 17, 2022
1:37 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
LAA: LHP José Suarez (0-1, 4.15 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Marcus Semien
  2. LF Nick Solak
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. RF Adolis García
  6. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  7. 2B Charlie Culberson
  8. DH Willie Calhoun
  9. CF Eli White
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kolby Allard (39) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

After Rough Start, Rangers 'Expecting Improvement' From Pitching Staff

While the renovated Texas Rangers offense has been expectedly better, an unproven pitching staff has struggled mightily in the club's first eight games.

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Apr 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) doubles to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Play

'I Didn't Think We Were Good At All': Rangers Fall To 2-6 in Loss to Angels

The Texas Rangers failed to put anything together in an ugly loss at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after Friday night's loss as they host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field

By Chris Halicke20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. DH Shohei Ohtani
  2. CF Mike Trout
  3. RF Taylor Ward
  4. 3B Jack Mayfield
  5. 1B Matt Duffy
  6. LF Jo Adell
  7. C Kurt Suzuki
  8. SS Andrew Velazquez
  9. 2B Tyler Wade

Rangers Notes

  • The Rangers typically wear their popular powder blue uniforms for Sunday home games. However, due to a supply chain issue, the club only has white and gray uniforms. The Rangers wear red uniforms for Friday night home games and have royal blue jerseys for the road, but, like the powder blues, do not have those uniforms yet. This is apparently a baseball-wide issue (save for a few teams), and the club hopes it is resolved in the next few weeks.
  • Brad Miller was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup with back tightness. It is still TBD whether or not he can pinch hit on Sunday.
  • Corey Seager was given the day off due to "general soreness," per manager Chris Woodward. There is no concern of any actual injury. Giving Seager off on Sunday with an off day on Monday is a way to keep their $325 million man healthy. For those familiar with the NBA, "load management" is an appropriate description.
  • Starter Jon Gray is expected to make his next start on Tuesday in Seattle. Gray expects to get up to around 80 pitches, but wants to go "around five or six innings."

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of the season opener in Toronto. Gray is expected to start Tuesday night in Seattle.
  • RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List

  • RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field on Thursday with symptoms. He should be in the clear to be activated this week on the west coast road trip. All contact tracing has been done, with no other players exhibiting any symptoms.

Aug 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kolby Allard (39) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
News

After Rough Start, Rangers 'Expecting Improvement' From Pitching Staff

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
Apr 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) doubles to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

'I Didn't Think We Were Good At All': Rangers Fall To 2-6 in Loss to Angels

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke20 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Seager Makes History, But Rangers Blow Another Lead in Loss To Angels

By Chris HalickeApr 16, 2022
Jul 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on the back of a shirt of the Texas Rangers before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Jackie Robinson Day, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeApr 15, 2022
May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Chris Woodward: 'The Game Needs A Change' From Baseball's Unwritten Rules

By Chris HalickeApr 15, 2022
Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows through on his three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Slam Shohei; Can They Break 8-Year 'Losing' Streak?

By Richie WhittApr 15, 2022
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Jonah Heim Hits First Grand Slam Against Shohei Ohtani in 10-5 Win

By Chris HalickeApr 15, 2022