Which Players Will Make the Rangers Roster — And Which Won't

The Texas Rangers will open their regular season on March 26 when they head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies. Twenty-six players will be there.

It could be a flurry of moves the final few days leading up to opening day between injured list moves and other roster moves. More than 50 players are still in camp and as the players are sent back to minor league camp, the decisions will become in clearer focus.

Many Rangers are locked into roster spots and roles. But several bench roles and bullpen spots are up for grabs. The goal in this piece is to highlight three players that will make the roster and three that won’t, but not the players that will obviously make the roster.

Rangers Who Will Make Roster

Texas Rangers center fielder Sam Haggerty. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

P Jakob Junis: The right-handed reliever has put together a solid Major League career and joined Texas on an MLB deal this offseason. So far in spring training he’s only pitched two innings. But he’s only allowed two hits. He also hasn’t given up a run or a walk and has struck out two. He’s done it in just 20 pitches. It’s a crowded group vying for two or three bullpen roles, but Junis should overcome the competition to claim one of those final spots.

OF Andrew McCutchen: The 39-year-old is about to sign a minor league deal. It’s indicative of the Rangers not being totally satisfied with their situation at backup corner outfield. Once gets into camp, he’ll have to catch up fast. He put up serviceable numbers the past three years with the Pirates, notably an average of 15 home runs per season. He could be the answer to their DH question against left-handed pitching, too.

OF Sam Haggerty: Haggerty is going to make this team. He’s probably the bench player closest to having a spot locked down. His defense isn’t the question. He’s an above-average outfielder. He’s also shown more versatility as he’s played some second base during spring training. It makes him more valuable during the regular season. He doesn’t have much power, but his bat plays well even when it doesn’t get run every day.

Rangers Who Won’t Make Roster

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ezequiel Duran: Duran has had two quality stretches at the plate when he fulfilled his offensive potential. Both came at times when he was an everyday player due to an injury. As a utility player who doesn’t play every day, his bat hasn’t been as responsive. He’s done everything the Rangers have asked of him. He’s emerged as one of Texas’ most versatile players. But, several other players in camp can do the same thing and their bats are better when not playing as often.

Cameron Cauley: The Top 30 prospect is having an incredible spring training. Last year, Alejandro Osuna was the star prospect in spring training and … it didn’t get him a Major League job until May. Cauley hasn’t played in a Triple-A game yet and Texas probably sees the need for him to get at-bats at that level before he gets a call-up.

Michael Helman: He’s one of the most versatile players on the roster. He can play all three outfield positions and both middle infield positions. If asked, he could probably learn how to play the corner infield positions. But the bat is the issue. It’s been inconsistent in limited MLB duty and it hasn’t responded playing every other day in spring training.