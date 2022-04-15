Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Jackie Robinson Day, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

As Major League Baseball celebrates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.

Los Angeles Angels (3-4) at Texas Rangers (2-4)

Friday, April 15, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

LAA: LHP Reid Detmers (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Matt Bush (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager C Mitch Garver RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 3B Andy Ibáñez DH Nick Solak LF Charlie Culberson CF Eli White

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani CF Mike Trout 1B Jared Walsh 3B Anthony Rendon LF Brandon Marsh RF Jo Adell 2B Jack Mayfield C Kurt Suzuki SS Andrew Velazquez

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Opal Lee (center)

Jackie Robinson Day

Major League Baseball is celebrating today the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier. Friday is also the 50th anniversary of the first game after the franchise moved to Arlington, Texas.

Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. She will be accompanied by former Rangers Ferguson Jenkins and Al Oliver.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.

Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland. RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline. RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List