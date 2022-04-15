Skip to main content

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Jackie Robinson Day, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

As Major League Baseball celebrates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.

Los Angeles Angels (3-4) at Texas Rangers (2-4)

Friday, April 15, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
LAA: LHP Reid Detmers (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Matt Bush (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. RF Adolis García
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  7. DH Nick Solak
  8. LF Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Eli White

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. DH Shohei Ohtani
  2. CF Mike Trout
  3. 1B Jared Walsh
  4. 3B Anthony Rendon
  5. LF Brandon Marsh
  6. RF Jo Adell
  7. 2B Jack Mayfield
  8. C Kurt Suzuki
  9. SS Andrew Velazquez
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers' Chris Woodward: 'The Game Needs A Change' From Baseball's Unwritten Rules

20 months after receiving criticism for upholding an unwritten rule of baseball, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward has "completely changed" his opinion on the issue.

By Chris Halicke5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows through on his three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Slam Shohei; Can They Break 8-Year 'Losing' Streak?

Texas' 10-game failures, Cowboys-Mavs calf problems and "fast lane" driving, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers' Jonah Heim Hits First Grand Slam Against Shohei Ohtani in 10-5 Win

Jonah Heim's first career grand slam is a first of another kind—one that no one else in Major League Baseball can claim.

By Chris Halicke16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Jul 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on the back of a shirt of the Texas Rangers before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; The retired No. 42 of Jackie Robinson is seen at Dodger Stadium before the game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opal Lee

Opal Lee (center)

Jackie Robinson Day

Major League Baseball is celebrating today the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier. Friday is also the 50th anniversary of the first game after the franchise moved to Arlington, Texas.

Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. She will be accompanied by former Rangers Ferguson Jenkins and Al Oliver.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
  • RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around. 

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List

  • RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field on Thursday with symptoms. No further updates have been given.

May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Chris Woodward: 'The Game Needs A Change' From Baseball's Unwritten Rules

By Chris Halicke5 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows through on his three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Slam Shohei; Can They Break 8-Year 'Losing' Streak?

By Richie Whitt6 hours ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Jonah Heim Hits First Grand Slam Against Shohei Ohtani in 10-5 Win

By Chris Halicke16 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dennis Santana (56) delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Add Pitcher To COVID IL, Make Several Roster Moves

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Sep 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) slides into second base with Texas Rangers second baseman Andy Ibanez (77) covering during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Facing Shohei Ohtani

By Chris HalickeApr 14, 2022
Leody Taveras
News

Former No. 1 Prospect Builds Case for Rangers Call-up

By Matthew PostinsApr 14, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Why The Slow Start For Rangers, Marcus Semien Isn't a Concern Yet

By Chris HalickeApr 13, 2022
Aug 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will Garrett Richards Get Rangers Call-up After Rehab Win?

By Matthew PostinsApr 13, 2022