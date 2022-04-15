Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Jackie Robinson Day, Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Los Angeles Angels (3-4) at Texas Rangers (2-4)
Friday, April 15, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
LAA: LHP Reid Detmers (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Matt Bush (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- DH Nick Solak
- LF Charlie Culberson
- CF Eli White
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- CF Mike Trout
- 1B Jared Walsh
- 3B Anthony Rendon
- LF Brandon Marsh
- RF Jo Adell
- 2B Jack Mayfield
- C Kurt Suzuki
- SS Andrew Velazquez
Opal Lee (center)
Jackie Robinson Day
Major League Baseball is celebrating today the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier. Friday is also the 50th anniversary of the first game after the franchise moved to Arlington, Texas.
Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. She will be accompanied by former Rangers Ferguson Jenkins and Al Oliver.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
- RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
COVID Injured List
- RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field on Thursday with symptoms. No further updates have been given.