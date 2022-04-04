The "Grandmother of Juneteenth" will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Globe Life Field on the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day, accompanied by former Texas Rangers stars Ferguson Jenkins and Al Oliver.

Major League Baseball will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s historic debut on April 15, 1947 as he broke baseball’s color barrier.

In coordination with the Robinson family, MLB Clubs and various partners, MLB announced Monday a host of new tributes to celebrate this historic day in baseball and the country.

“Seventy-five years ago, Jackie Robinson took the field under incredibly challenging circumstances and unimaginable pressure. Yet through his courage, character, skill, and values, he brought well-needed change to our game and advanced the Civil Rights Movement in our country,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a press release.

“During this special anniversary year, it is a top priority for MLB to honor Jackie’s contributions and legacy, recognize the impact Rachel has made through the Jackie Robinson Foundation, and continue to keep Jackie’s memory and values alive for today’s generation of players and fans.”

The Texas Rangers, celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on the 50th anniversary of the team’s first game after moving from Washington. D.C., April 15, 1972, will be very active in celebrating Robinson's impact on society.

Opal Lee, who is often called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” for her efforts in making Juneteenth (June 19) a national holiday, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the April 15 contest with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Lee, a retired teacher and counselor from Marshall, Texas, will be accompanied to the mound by former Rangers stars Ferguson Jenkins and Al Oliver.

The 95-year-old Ms. Lee’s efforts resulted in Senate Bill S. 475 being passed and signed by United States President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021 which made Juneteenth a national holiday.

The Rangers will also host African-American community leaders at the April 15 game, providing them with Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Book. In addition, the club will host youth from the Rangers Foundation’s just keep livin programs and participants from the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy Breaking Barriers Essay Contest.

Proceeds from the team’s Texas 2 Split Raffle on April 15 will be donated to the Jackie Robinson Foundation and The Players Alliance.

Additionally, MLB has produced a video titled “Play, Run, Win, Rise", written by Eljon Wardally and narrated by actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” “Many Saints of Newark”).

The video reflects on Robinson's legacy as not only a Hall of Fame player, but also a social justice advocate, civil rights icon and pioneer in business and broadcasting. The critical influence of Rachel Robinson—particularly through the Jackie Robinson Foundation—is featured as well.

There is one minor changeup with a typical Jackie Robinson Day tradition. Players, managers and coaches will once again wear Robinson’s iconic number on April 15th, as they usually do. However, all teams for the first time will sport Robinson's "42" in Dodger blue, regardless of their primary team colors).

Additionally, clubs will don "42" patches with team-specific colors on their uniform sleeves and caps.