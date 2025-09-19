A Look Ahead to Marlins Series As Rangers Try to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
The Texas Rangers have clawed their way back into playoff contention, but the road to the postseason is much more difficult now after being swept by the Houston Astros. The ballclub had a day off to regroup and hopefully get back on track. The time is now or never as they head home to start what could be their last stretch of games in Arlington this season.
The Marlins are coming off of a sweep of their own of the Colorado Rockies and haven't lost a series since the beginning of the month. Don't let the Marlins record fool you, the Rangers are going to have their work cutout for them in this matchup.
Probable Starting Pitchers
The opener to this series is looking like a matchup between Tyler Mahle from the Rangers and Janson Junk from the Marlins. Mahle has the upper hand by far in this matchup with a better stat line across the board this season. Meanwhile, in Junk's last seven starts he has an ERA over 6.00 with more earned runs than strikeouts.
Mahle hasn't been seen on a Major League mound since he was placed on the injured list in the middle of June with right shoudler fatigue. This will be his return for the Rangers and their starting rotation should get an immediate boost. His last rehab start was a week ago where he went four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out six.
The Rangers haven't announced their probables for the last two games this series, but based on their previous turn fans could see left-hander Patrick Corbin face off with Miami's Adam Mazur on Saturday and left-hander Jacob Latz could be taking on Miami's Eury Pérez on Sunday.
The Marlins are sending out a pair of young guns to square off with the Rangers on Saturday and Sunday. Neither have the experience nor stat line that Latz and Corbin have.
Corbin could be the interesting matchup as he has not looked great in his last seven starts. He is going up against a pitcher who made his debut this season, but Corbin has an ERA over 5.00 recently while Mazur had a quality start in Detroit against the Tigers even though it resulted in a loss.
The clock on the Rangers season is rapidly winding down. They won't be playing in October if they drop any of their last three series as every game, inning, pitch counts from here on out. Even if the team wins out it might not be enough, but it will sure help their chances.