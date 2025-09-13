How Tyler Mahle Can Impact Rangers Rotation After Latest Injury Rehab Game
The Texas Rangers are one of the hottest teams in baseball and are fighting to work their way into the American League playoff race. There is some good news on the injury front as three different Rangers players made rehab appearances and minor league affiliates on Friday.
Starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, relief pitcher Danny Coloumbe and outfielder Sam Haggerty were all in action as they are positioning themselves to be a potential factor for the 28-man roster next week. Mahle’s return could be the most impactful, as the Rangers are down Nathan Eovaldi in their starting rotation.
Tyler Mahle’s Potential Impact
Mahle, a right-hander, pitched at Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. He had, by far, his best rehab game since he started trying to work back from shoulder fatigue on Sept. 2. He pitched four innings for the Express, giving up one hit and no runs. He struck out six and walked none. It was his longest appearance and the second time he didn’t give up a run. He threw 2.1 shutout innings on Sept. 7.
That start could pave the way for Mahle to return to the rotation, though the Rangers will have to gauge Mahle’s physical recovery. He hasn’t pitched that much in a real game since June 10, when he pitched 5.2 innings for the Rangers against the Minnesota Twins. But, assuming there are no setbacks, he could pitch as early as Wednesday, which would be normal rest for a starter. Texas is in Houston that day.
Sliding Mahle back into the rotation may not be that difficult, even though it would cost Jacob Latz his spot. Latz, who is a reliever, has swung nicely into the starting rotation since Eovaldi suffered a rotator cuff strain last month. Eovaldi is out for the regular season, but there’s a chance he could be available for the postseason, if the Rangers get there.
Latz is expected to start Sunday for the Rangers. If Mahle starts on Wednesday, he would take Jacob deGrom’s rotation spot. It would have the benefit of giving deGrom extra rest before a potential start against Miami next Friday. Or, the Rangers could keep deGrom on normal rest and start Mahle on Friday.
The Rangers hadn’t announced plans for Mahle as of Saturday. Mahle has been on the IL since June 15 with right shoulder fatigue and was moved to the 60-day IL on July 1. He was one of the best starters in baseball before the injury. He was 6-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 14 starts.
Coulombe pitched on Friday at Double-A Frisco and threw an inning of scoreless relief with one strikeout. He is on the IL with left shoulder fatigue and is eligible to be activated on Tuesday. Haggerty went 0-for-4 in the DH spot at Frisco. He is on the IL with left ankle inflammation and can return when he’s ready.