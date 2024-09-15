Inside The Rangers

Listless In Seattle! Texas Rangers Offense Shrivels Against Seattle Mariners

The Texas Rangers were shutout and held to one hit in a 7-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers were held to one hit and shutout for the ninth time this season as the Seattle Mariners won the series finale 7-0 Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

Former Rangers catcher Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer off starter Andrew Heaney in the first to give Seattle a quick 3-0 lead. Heaney was charged with three runs on seven hits and a walk, and struck out three in five innings. He dropped to 5-14 with the loss.

Mariners starter George Kirby continued his dominance against Texas, holding the Rangers to a hit, no walks, with three strikeouts over seven innings. Seattle's bullpen added two perfect innings of relief to take the final three games of the four-game series.

Heaney has received two or fewer runs of support in eight of his past nine and 19 of his 29 starts in 2024. His team-low run support average as a starting pitcher is the fifth-lowest in the American League for pitchers with minimum of 130 innings.

Seattle pulled away with runs in the sixth, seventh, and two more in the eighth, including Randy Arozarena's solo homer in the seventh.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Blanked And One Hit

Ezequiel Duran collected the Texas Rangers only hit in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Sep 13, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Ezequiel Duran (20) slides safely into third base during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Rangers were shutout for the ninth time in 2024 and held to one hit for the third time this season, and first since Aug. 6 against the Astros. Texas was last shutout on Tuesday at Arizona. The Rangers were shutout 11 times in 2023 and held to one hit once.

2. Finishing .500

Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford's five-game hit streak was snapped after the rookie went 0 for 3 with a strikeout.
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) runs the bases after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

To finish at .500, the World Series champion-defending Rangers (71-79) must finish 10-2 over their final 12 games. Texas finishes the season with three-game series at home against the Blue Jays and Angels, and on the road at the Athletics and Angels.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi starts the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Sep 4, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Rangers are off Monday before starting a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67) starts the opener against a to be announced Toronto starter at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Eovaldi is pitching on six days rest.

Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

