Listless In Seattle! Texas Rangers Offense Shrivels Against Seattle Mariners
The Texas Rangers were held to one hit and shutout for the ninth time this season as the Seattle Mariners won the series finale 7-0 Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
Former Rangers catcher Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer off starter Andrew Heaney in the first to give Seattle a quick 3-0 lead. Heaney was charged with three runs on seven hits and a walk, and struck out three in five innings. He dropped to 5-14 with the loss.
Mariners starter George Kirby continued his dominance against Texas, holding the Rangers to a hit, no walks, with three strikeouts over seven innings. Seattle's bullpen added two perfect innings of relief to take the final three games of the four-game series.
Heaney has received two or fewer runs of support in eight of his past nine and 19 of his 29 starts in 2024. His team-low run support average as a starting pitcher is the fifth-lowest in the American League for pitchers with minimum of 130 innings.
Seattle pulled away with runs in the sixth, seventh, and two more in the eighth, including Randy Arozarena's solo homer in the seventh.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Blanked And One Hit
The Rangers were shutout for the ninth time in 2024 and held to one hit for the third time this season, and first since Aug. 6 against the Astros. Texas was last shutout on Tuesday at Arizona. The Rangers were shutout 11 times in 2023 and held to one hit once.
2. Finishing .500
To finish at .500, the World Series champion-defending Rangers (71-79) must finish 10-2 over their final 12 games. Texas finishes the season with three-game series at home against the Blue Jays and Angels, and on the road at the Athletics and Angels.
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Monday before starting a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67) starts the opener against a to be announced Toronto starter at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Eovaldi is pitching on six days rest.
