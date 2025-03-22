Texas Rangers Rotation Candidate Uneven in Latest Spring Training Start
Kumar Rocker made a bid for the vacant fifth spot in the Texas Rangers' rotation during his latest spring training start, facing the Colorado Rockies at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. Despite a rocky beginning, Rocker managed to turn the tide in his favor.
In his outing, Rocker struggled with the same issues that had plagued him previously, hitting Rockies' leadoff hitter Thairo Estrada. However, he ultimately improved his performance, which may lead to a more favorable assessment from critics.
Rocker pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out eight. He threw 76 pitches, consistently sitting at 97 mph and topping out at 98.1 mph. While his fastball command was inconsistent, he made in-game adjustments, which proved beneficial.
Instead of relying primarily on his slider, Rocker leaned on his curveball, throwing 28 hammers. The pitch exhibited a solid 12-6 break, and he showed a good feel for it, which built his confidence after struggling with his fastball.
When a pitcher loses command, it's often evident when pitches end up out of the strike zone, but they also miss inside the zone. This was the case when Rockies' left fielder Jordan Beck capitalized on a mistake, driving a ball 420 feet into left-center.
Following that, Rocker began to pitch backward, getting ahead in counts by effectively using his curveball, which helped him regain his rhythm.
Rocker's confidence grew as he struck out Michael Toglia, using a sequence of pitches including a fouled-off fastball and a good curveball before burying a slider on Toglia's back foot. He also displayed improvement against left-handed hitters, throwing five confident changeups that showed good horizontal movement.
What is a bit amusing is that Rocker insists that he only throws a “curveball.” It is hard to argue with the guy throwing the ball, but there is a significant difference in spin and the way the ball breaks in terms of his curveball and his slider.
The highlight of his performance came as he generated outs and strikeouts with his fastball, leaving Rockies hitter Cole Carrigg late on a running fastball for his first strikeout in the fifth inning.
Despite his progress, Rocker faced challenges with the Rockies' baserunners, who stole five bases during his outing, including one that didn’t even require a slide. It was clear that he was focused on refining his mechanics and getting a feel for his pitches.
While this outing could signify a breakthrough for Rocker, it raises questions about his readiness to pitch in the rotation on Opening Day. By concentrating on his skills and neglecting other aspects of live action so close to the start of the season, he is faced with a unique challenge.
The final question remains: was this performance enough to earn him a spot in the rotation?
“It’s not for me to decide,” Rocker said postgame, speaking to The Dallas Morning News (paid subscription required). “But I’m glad I went that direction.”
He also admitted that starting to work on his mechanics so late in the game may not have been the best decision, almost as if the beginning of the regular season was brand new information to him.
If Rocker pitches on regular rest, he would be scheduled to pitch on Tuesday. It will depend on how the Rangers manage their roster after they break camp. It seems he may need to participate in a simulated game, where he can simulate live game situations.
Overall, his performance showcased both encouraging signs and areas that require further improvement.