Astros Killer! Josh Smith Walk-Off Homer Helps Texas Rangers Draw Closer To Houston Astros
ARLINGTON — It was about to be another excruciating loss for the Texas Rangers.
But then Josh Smith saved the day, and perhaps the season.
Smith's two-run, walk-off home run in the 10th inning beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in the opener of a crucial series in the American League West.
The Rangers' win moves them to within 3.5 games of the second place Astros and five games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners, who were off Monday.
The Rangers lead the season series with the Astros 6-5 with two games remaining Tuesday and Wednesday. The series edge could loom large if tiebreakers are necessary at the conclusion of the regular season.
In the last meeting between the clubs, the day before the All-Star Break, Smith hit two homers to help Texas take two of three from the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Before his walk-off homer on Monday, smith was 0 for 4.
"I knew Cory was behind me [in the lineup], so they're probably going to try to attack me," Smith said. "So he grooved one down the middle. It's my first ever walk off home run, ever, so that's pretty cool. And then to do it against the rival division team is pretty sweet."
Like everything else in 2024 for the Rangers, it didn't come easy on Monday.
After Corey Seager came through with a game-tying eighth-inning home run, the Astros took a 3-2 lead with a run in the top of the 10th on a bases-loaded hit batter by All-Star closer Kirby Yates.
Yates, in his second inning of work, struck out Alex Bregman before intentionally walking Yordan Alvarez. Yainer Diaz was hit by a pitch, which the Rangers challenged, but lost, after a replay review. That loaded the bases, including Jose Altuve at third as the extra-inning ghost runner.
Yates hit Jeremy Pena with his first pitch, a slider that moved way inside to score Altuve.
The Astros took a 1-0 lead on Alex Bregman's solo home run in the third. It's the only hit Heaney allowed through the first six innings. He retired the final 10 batters he faced.
Nathaniel Lowe led off the fifth with a walk and moved to third on Adolis Garcia's single. Lowe scored on Leody Taveras' sacrifice fly to left field, which included Chas McCormick's throwing error on his attempt to get Lowe at home. Instead, his throw sailed wide left way up the third-base line.
Jose Leclerc started the seventh but walked the leadoff batter and surrendered a single to give the Astros two on with no outs. Jake Meyers' sacrifice bunt moved them to second and third before Andrew Chifin took over for Leclerc. Chafin walked pinch-hitter Victor Caratini on four pitches to load the bases before striking out Mauricio Dubon and Pedro Leon to preserve the 1-1 tie.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Streaking Seager
Corey Seager's game-tying, eighth-inning homer is his fourth in the past four games. He is batting .345 with 20 hits, including five homers, in his past 15 games.
2. Jose Altuve Burns Rangers After Boos
Rangers fans still enjoy booing Astros second baseman Jose Altuve each time his name is announced at Globe Life Field. And Altuve still enjoys burning the Rangers. He did it again in the eighth inning Monday night in the opener of a crucial series at Globe Life Field.
With a chorus of boos still echoing, Altuve lined the first pitch he saw from David Robertson to leadoff the eighth. He moved to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a groundout to to second, and scored the go-ahead run on a slow tapper to third that Josh Jung had little chance of converting into an out at home.
3. Up Next
Tyler Mahle makes his Rangers debut against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez (10-5, 3.56) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. The last time Mahle pitched in a Major League game was April 27 with the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals. He allowed a run on two hits and struck out six in four innings before going on the injured list and having Tommy John surgery in May.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.