Backsliding In Toronto! Texas Rangers Lose Again To Last-Place Blue Jays
Kevin Gausman held the Texas Rangers to three runs on four hits in a complete game and Rangers starter Michael Lorenzen didn't make it out of the first inning.
That's a receipe for disaster and the Rangers lost again 7-3 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Gausman retired 18 consecutive Rangers before Nathaniel Lowe's two-out walk in the ninth. It's his second complete game in 2024. He struck out eight on 118 pitches.
Marcus Semien led off the game with a triple and scored on a wild pitch to give the Rangers a quick 1-1-0 lead, but the Blue Jays roughed up Lorenzen in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs on two walks and five hits, including Daulton Varsho's three-run homer.
The Rangers have lost two in a row after putting together a season-high five-game win streak.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game
1. Back Half Issues
The bottom four hitters in the Rangers lineup were a combined 0 for 13 with four strikeouts and a walk in Saturday's loss. Nathaniel Lowe had the lone walk with two outs in the ninth inning. Lowe, Jonah Heim, Leody Taveras, and Andrew Knizner were all hitless and No. 3 hitter Josh Smith was also 0 for 4.
2. Five-Run Threshold
The Rangers are 4-36 when allowing five or more runs in 2024. Texas is one of five clubs with four or fewer wins when allowing five-plus runs. The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals have three wins, and the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins also have four wins.
3. Up Next
Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73) faces Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (8-8, 4.08) in the series finale at 12:37 p.m. Sunday.