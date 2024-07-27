Inside The Rangers

Backsliding In Toronto! Texas Rangers Lose Again To Last-Place Blue Jays

Michael Lorenzen was chased in the first inning and Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman held the Rangers to three runs on four hits in a complete game.

Jul 27, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) is relieved by manager Bruce Bochy (15) against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Gausman held the Texas Rangers to three runs on four hits in a complete game and Rangers starter Michael Lorenzen didn't make it out of the first inning.

That's a receipe for disaster and the Rangers lost again 7-3 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Gausman retired 18 consecutive Rangers before Nathaniel Lowe's two-out walk in the ninth. It's his second complete game in 2024. He struck out eight on 118 pitches.

Marcus Semien led off the game with a triple and scored on a wild pitch to give the Rangers a quick 1-1-0 lead, but the Blue Jays roughed up Lorenzen in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs on two walks and five hits, including Daulton Varsho's three-run homer.

The Rangers have lost two in a row after putting together a season-high five-game win streak.

Three thoughts from Saturday's game

1. Back Half Issues

The Rangers final four batters were 0 for 13 with a walk in Saturday's loss 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.
Jul 27, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) steals second base ahead of the tag from Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The bottom four hitters in the Rangers lineup were a combined 0 for 13 with four strikeouts and a walk in Saturday's loss. Nathaniel Lowe had the lone walk with two outs in the ninth inning. Lowe, Jonah Heim, Leody Taveras, and Andrew Knizner were all hitless and No. 3 hitter Josh Smith was also 0 for 4.

2. Five-Run Threshold

The Rangers were held to three runs on four hits in their 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre.
Jul 27, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Steward Berroa (37) slides into home plate scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers are 4-36 when allowing five or more runs in 2024. Texas is one of five clubs with four or fewer wins when allowing five-plus runs. The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals have three wins, and the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins also have four wins.

3. Up Next

Jon Gray will try to salvage the series finale against the Blue Jays at 12:37 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Jul 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws to the plate during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports / Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73) faces Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (8-8, 4.08) in the series finale at 12:37 p.m. Sunday.

