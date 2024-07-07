'There's A Lot Of Season Left.' Marcus Semien Signals Hope For Texas Rangers After Game-Winning Homer
ARLINGTON — Marcus Semien does not like dwelling on the past, especially if the topic is a hitting slump.
The Texas Rangers second baseman hopes to leave one of the worst months of his 12-year career behind him in July after batting .202 with two homers and 10 RBI in 27 June games. July hasn't exactly started off well for him, either, starting the month 2 for 14 with one RBI in the three games.
Perhaps his two-run, go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of Saturday's 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Tampa Bay Rays will kickstart his resurgence.
"I had a swing to help us win the game," said Semien, who last homered on June 9 against San Francisco. "That's all you can ask for as a Major League player. I want to build on that. I don't want to talk about the struggles. I want to talk about the good things, that swing, getting on base, scoring runs."
Texas clinched its first series win since sweeping the Royals two weeks ago. They are in third place and seven games behind first-place Seattle in the American League West with seven games remaining before the All-Star break.
"We haven't played to our potential, but there's a lot of season left," Semien said. "We want to stay positive. Talking about those struggles is not going to help us come back from the hole we've dug ourselves. Answering those questions isn't going to do me any better. It won’t do us any better. So I think just focusing on how we won the game today is going to help us.”
