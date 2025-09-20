Beloved Texas Rangers Scout Scott Littlefield Passes Away at Age 59
Although the Texas Rangers are experiencing what seems to be a never-ending losing streak, the team is grappling with much heavier news today. The devastating news of Rangers member Scott Littlefield passing away was made public by the franchise on Saturday morning.
Rangers Scout Suddenly Passes Away
After a successful 33 years of scouting and several years working directly with Texas franchise talent, Scott Littlefield passed away on Friday at the age of 59. His cause of death has not been released to the public at the time of this writing, but his family believes it was a heart attack.
The Texas Rangers broke the news on Saturday morning to fans near and far on their X page. Tributes have been pouring in with well wishes being sent to his family and friends.
"Scott was one of the most respected scouts in Major League Baseball who had an incredibly impact on this organization," said Rangers president Chris Young, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "His voice was influential in all aspects of our baseball operation from professional, amateur, and international scouting to Major League player evaluation. He was an invaluable resource and advisor. More importantly, he was one of the most genuine and caring individuals in the game."
In 2019, Littlefield was recognized as "Scout of the Year" by the Rangers. Baseball has been in his blood for decades and he has continuously poured all of his energy and time into the sport, while being a family man.
Littlefield joined the Rangers in November 2009 and had a remarkable career with the franchsie while positively impacting each player he encountered. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, prior to joining forces with Texas, Littlefield worked alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres. Over his many years in the MLB business, he became a well-known name and was deeply respected by players, staff and fans.
The Rangers franchise and the Major League Baseball community as a whole now mourns the loss of one the best. As they head into their next matchup on Saturday night against the Miami Marlins, Littlefield's energy will be on the field and his memory will be carried on throughout each passing game.
As his family and friends grapple with his tragic loss, the baseball community continues to flood social media with memories and heartfelt statements of the impact that Littlefield had on those around him. His legacy will be remembered in years to come.