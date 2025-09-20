Rangers Punched Out By Marlins as Playoff Hopes Take Another Hit
The Texas Rangers were stubborn on Friday night. They just ran out of stubbornness.
The Rangers (79-75) fell to the Miami Marlins, 6-2, on Friday in 12 innings at Globe Life Field, a game that marked the return of Tyler Mahle to the rotation. But he had little to do with the outcome.
Texas was offensive challenged once again and yet found a way to take the game into extra innings with a 1-1 tie after nine innings. The Rangers had four hits by the end of the game. They managed to answer Miami’s two-run 10th innings with two runs of their own. But an explosive three-run 12th by Miami went unanswered, leaving the Rangers with their fifth straight loss at point in the season where it could be ill-afforded.
Rangers All but Out of Playoff Hunt
Friday’s loss to the Marlins likely sealed the Rangers’ overall playoff fate with eight games to play.
Texas desperately needed to win on Friday after doing catastrophic damage to its chances after being swept by Houston. Without a win, even if the Rangers got help, their chances of claiming a wild card berth would greatly reduce.
Well, Houston lost to Seattle, 4-0. But that didn’t really help the Rangers in any tangible way because the Astros and Mariners were tied for the AL West lead. With the loss, Houston just dropped into a wild card berth. The Astros are now tied with the Boston Red Sox for the number two wild card berth. The Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
What the Rangers really needed was for the Cleveland Guardians to lose a game. The Guardians have been red hot and have turned what looked like a laugher of an AL Central Division race with the Detroit Tigers into a tight contest. The Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins and cut Detroit's lead in the division to 2.5 games.
It’s almost not worth the thought exercise at this point. The Rangers appear to have run out of runway to get back into the playoff race and appear destined to miss the playoffs for the second straight year since winning the 2023 World Series.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 19)
Seattle Mariners: 85-69 (tied for division lead)
Houston Astros: 84-70 (1.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (5.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (8 games): Sept. 20-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (8 games): Sept. 20-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (8 games): Sept. 20-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 19)
New York Yankees: 86-68 (2.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 83-70 (tied for wild card berth)
Houston Astros: 83-70 (tied for wild card berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 82-71 (1.5 games behind final berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-75 (5.0 games behind final berth)