Bruce Bochy Says He Had ‘Blast’ Managing Rangers for Three Seasons
The Texas Rangers hired Bruce Bochy three years ago for legitimacy and a clear goal — win a World Series.
In 2023, he delivered. Texas finally ended one of the longest droughts in Major League history for a first world championship and Bochy burnished his legacy as one of baseball’s greatest managers by winning his fourth championship. The other three came with the San Francisco Giants.
It’s what makes his departure, which the Rangers called “mutual” on Monday, so jarring. It’s not often a future Hall-of-Fame manager is allowed to walk. He wasn’t under contract. He and president of baseball operations Chris Young met on Monday. Young’s vision for what is ahead for the franchise is different than it was three years ago.
Now, Bochy, at age 70, is a free agent. But he’ll have the memories of an incredible season in Texas.
Bruce Bochy on his Rangers Career
Bochy spoke to The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) on Monday after the news broke. He expressed his appreciation for Young coming to see him in Nashville in 2022 to try and lure him back to baseball. He expressed his gratitude for the support of owner Ray Davis, who maintained a high payroll during Bochy’s three seasons at the helm. But, all good things must come to an end.
“We talked about getting Ray Davis a skin on the wall and we did,” he said. “I’ve had a blast managing this group. To be with the players has been so much fun. We had a rough 2024, but I was proud of the way the guys and the staff fought this year. We could have tanked it with all they went through, but we went into the last week fighting for a playoff spot. I feel good about what we accomplished here.”
Bochy was 249-237 in three seasons with Texas. He leaves the organization with 2,252 career wins, sixth-most in baseball history. He is one of three managers to win a World Series in both leagues. He will be in the Baseball Hall of Fame once he decides to retire. He didn’t provide details on what is next.
Young said to reporters on Monday that Bochy has been offered a senior advisor role in the organization if he wants it. Bochy had a similar role with the San Francisco Giants from 2020-22 after he left the manager’s job after the 2019 season.
The split came the same day that Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey fired manager Bob Melvin, creating an opening that would allow Posey, Bochy’s former catcher on three World Series champions, to pursue his former boss.