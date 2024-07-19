Can 'Lucky' Josh Smith Keep It Up for Texas Rangers in Second Half?
Where would the Texas Rangers be without the first half from Josh Smith? Luckily, the reigning World Series champions don’t have to find out.
Smith stepped up when the Rangers needed him most, filling in for injured third baseman Josh Jung and becoming one of the more consistent forces in an otherwise inconsistent lineup. But can Smith keep it up now that the All-Star break has passed?
That’s what the folks over at MLB.com are wondering. The website asked if eight breakout players, including Smith, can keep it up after putting up big first halves.
Smith almost singlehandedly won the Rangers their final game before the All-Star break, smashing a pair of two-run homers in a 4-2 victory over the Astros to secure a series win. It was a grand finale to an excellent first half for Smith, who has posted a .293/.392/.469 slash line in 2024. Smith has been just what the Rangers needed after starting third baseman Josh Jung fractured his wrist in early April.- MLB.com
Another point made was that Smith’s first half was somewhat smoke and mirrors, as in luck. It’s tough to be lucky in baseball over the long haul, but Smith appears to be luckier than most when he’s stepped to the plate in 2024.
According to xwOBA, Smith has been MLB’s luckiest hitter so far this season, with his actual production far exceeding his expected numbers. Smith hasn’t hit the ball hard enough to back up his .469 slugging percentage, although his plate discipline has been above average. He’s also been crushing fastballs well (.319 AVG, .524 SLG).- MLB.com
Smith and the Rangers open the second half Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.
