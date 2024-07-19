Josh Jung, Evan Carter Work Out At Globe Life Field, But Returns Remain TBD
ARLINGTON — Two of the most integral parts of the Texas Rangers World Series championship run last fall have mostly watched from the sidelines so far in 2024.
Josh Jung and Evan Carter, Rangers fans, and the club's front office hope their days of watching are nearing an end as the club opens the second half Friday with a crucial series against the first-place Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.
Both Jung, 26, and Carter, 21, ran the bases during the Rangers' workout Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field. Jung also fielded grounders at third base and played catch with injured pitcher Jacob deGrom.
Jung has been ramping up his recovery from inflammation in his right wrist, which worsened during his first minor league rehab stint in early June. The club shut him down for nearly three weeks to let the inflammation subside. He took 15 swings off a tee in Houston and took a couple of swings on flipped balls Thursday.
"[It was] good. No pain," Jung said. "That's a good thing."
As for his next step, Jung is waiting to hear lie the rest of us.
"I don't know, I'm just going day by day because last time I started putting a date on there, it felt like I kind of rushed myself," he said. "So we're leaving it up in the air and when I feel good to go, we'll pick it up."
Carter has been out since May 27 with a lumbar sprain. He was working out at the club's Arizona Complex until the All-Star break. It's unclear whether he'll return to Arizona this weekend, stay with the club, or if he's close to starting his own rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock.
Carter was batting .188 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 45 games before going on the IL. His back injury was bothering him for at least a couple of weeks before he was placed on the IL.
Jung was placed on the IL after his right wrist was fractured by a pitch four games into the season. The 2023 All-Star was batting .412 with two homers, a double, a triple and six RBI in less than four full games before the injury.
