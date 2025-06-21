Former MLB Exec Pitches Rangers Blockbuster Trade With Braves To Upgrade Lineup
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball during the 2025 regular season.
Coming into the year, many thought they had the best lineup in baseball one-through-nine that would buoy their success. There were question marks about the pitching, a tale as old as time with the Rangers.
However, the script was flipped this year.
It has been the pitching staff that has helped keep the team afloat with some dominant performances by the starting rotation.
Even ravaged by injuries, with Cody Bradford and Jon Gray being sidelined all year and Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle all spending time on the injured list during the season, they are making it work on the mound.
The lineup, on the other hand, has fallen woefully short of expectations.
Etntering play on June 20, the Rangers are averaging 3.60 runs per game, the fifth-fewest in baseball with only the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates scoring fewer.
On the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the American League, the team has given no indication they will be selling ahead of the deadline.
If they are going to be buyers, Texas will likely be in the market for some offensive help.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has proposed a trade for them to address that need in a deal with the Atlanta Braves.
The Rangers would acquire designated hitter Marcell Ozuna in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kohl Drake.
If the Braves fall out of the playoff race, Ozuna is going to be a popular target on the trade market as a middle-of-the-order rental power bat.
He has 11 home runs and 39 RBI this season and is on pace for a career high in walks, already drawing 52. Last year, he blasted 39 home runs and knocked in 104 runs and could be a real difference maker for a team down the stretch.
If the opportunity presents itself, Texas should be all-in on Ozuna.
They spent money on Joc Pederson to fill their designated hitter void in free agency, but he has not produced anywhere near the level the team had hoped.
At the very least, Ozuna would give them a right-handed compliment to the left-handed swinging Pederson, another thing they have lacked this year.
Pederson is currently on the injured list because of a fractured hand and was expected to miss at least six weeks, making mid-July the earliest he would return.
