Inside The Rangers

Former MLB Exec Pitches Rangers Blockbuster Trade With Braves To Upgrade Lineup

The Texas Rangers could find an offensive upgrade in a trade with the Atlanta Braves.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a RBI single against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Truist Park.
Apr 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a RBI single against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball during the 2025 regular season.

Coming into the year, many thought they had the best lineup in baseball one-through-nine that would buoy their success. There were question marks about the pitching, a tale as old as time with the Rangers.

However, the script was flipped this year.

More News: Texas Rangers Pitching Staff Skyrockets in Latest Power Rankings

It has been the pitching staff that has helped keep the team afloat with some dominant performances by the starting rotation. 

Even ravaged by injuries, with Cody Bradford and Jon Gray being sidelined all year and Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle all spending time on the injured list during the season, they are making it work on the mound.

The lineup, on the other hand, has fallen woefully short of expectations.

More News: Rangers Farm System Near Bottom of Rankings After Several Recent Graduations

Etntering play on June 20, the Rangers are averaging 3.60 runs per game, the fifth-fewest in baseball with only the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates scoring fewer.

On the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the American League, the team has given no indication they will be selling ahead of the deadline.

If they are going to be buyers, Texas will likely be in the market for some offensive help.

More News: Texas Rangers Taking Smart Approach To Return of Injured Starting Pitcher

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has proposed a trade for them to address that need in a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

The Rangers would acquire designated hitter Marcell Ozuna in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kohl Drake.

If the Braves fall out of the playoff race, Ozuna is going to be a popular target on the trade market as a middle-of-the-order rental power bat.

More News: Four Rangers Stars Included Among Best Available On Trade Deadline Big Board

He has 11 home runs and 39 RBI this season and is on pace for a career high in walks, already drawing 52. Last year, he blasted 39 home runs and knocked in 104 runs and could be a real difference maker for a team down the stretch.

If the opportunity presents itself, Texas should be all-in on Ozuna.

They spent money on Joc Pederson to fill their designated hitter void in free agency, but he has not produced anywhere near the level the team had hoped.

At the very least, Ozuna would give them a right-handed compliment to the left-handed swinging Pederson, another thing they have lacked this year.

Pederson is currently on the injured list because of a fractured hand and was expected to miss at least six weeks, making mid-July the earliest he would return.

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News