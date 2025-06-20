What Are Rangers' AL West Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The Texas Rangers are in an interesting spot when it comes to their deadline strategy.
Things have not gone as planned for the franchise this year, and because of that, it's putting president of baseball operations Chris Young in challenging position between potentially doing the smart thing for the future and battling his urge to be aggressive.
More News: Texas Rangers Pitching Staff Skyrockets in Latest Power Rankings
All the Rangers need is one consistent hot streak where they look like the team they were projected to be in order to get them back into the buyer category. However, some teams in the AL West don't have that luxury.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report took a look at all the teams around Major League Baseball and predicted what they are going to do before the trade deadline. He had some interesting thoughts on what Texas fans should expect to see from their division rivals this year.
Houston Astros
Hold
It's strange to see a Houston Astros team that has a 43-32 record and a comfortable lead in the division is not expected to be buyers.
But that's the reality this front office potentially finds themselves in.
"With yet another AL West title in their sights, the Astros have no good reason not to buy at the trade deadline. But it also won't be that simple. With a bloated payroll and a weak farm system, there are limitations on what they can buy," wrote Rymer.
Still, it would be pretty shocking to see them not add, especially considering how many pitching injuries they have suffered this year.
Seattle Mariners
Buy
This is a bold prediction only because everyone thought the Seattle Mariners were going to be aggressive this past offseason before they turned in a dud of a winter.
More News: Texas Rangers Taking Smart Approach To Return of Injured Starting Pitcher
However, if they are going to take the next step, then adding players is a must.
"... they have the best farm system in MLB and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto needs to be treating his job like it's on the line, because it just well may be. He specifically needs bats, and fast.
A reunion with Eugenio Suárez makes a lot of sense, as does a partnership with Josh Naylor. Both are free agents after this year, and thus not likely to be costly," wrote Rymer.
Los Angeles Angels
Sell
When the Los Angeles Angels ever get into true contender status, it will be interesting to see what that organization decides to do.
But since this is another year where they are middling at the very best, the Angels should be trading whatever pieces they can offload to get more future assets back in the hopes that those prospects will all hit at the same time.
More News: Four Rangers Stars Included Among Best Available On Trade Deadline Big Board
Athletics
Hold
Unlike Los Angeles, this organization looks to have a bright future based on all the young talented players they have on their Major League roster who look to be stars.
Since they have traded away the majority of their best veterans in the past and have opted to go with this youth approach, there isn't a whole lot they can do before the deadline this year that would be notable.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.