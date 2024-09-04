Bruce Bochy Turns Champagne Toast For Historic Win Into Tribute To Texas Rangers Team
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy just watched his team rally from a three-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees on Wyatt Langford's walk-off grand slam Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
It was the Rangers league-tying ninth walk-off win in 2024 and their third walk-off win in their past four games.
With the win, Bochy moved into eighth place all-time with his 2,159th career win as a manager, ahead of Bucky Harris. Back in the Rangers clubhouse, the team prepared a champagne toast to Bochy.
Bochy, however, turned the toast back towards his players.
"They had a nice little thing with champagne there, and I said, 'No, this about you guys, what you've been doing here lately, and we raised a glass to them," said Bochy, who is
24 wins from tying Dusty Baker for seventh all-time.
The Rangers' nine walk-off wins this season are their most in a season since they had nine in 2019.
Bochy, one of only six managers with four or more World Series titles, credited his success to a long career. Of course, without success, including the Rangers' first World Series title in 2023, it's unlikely he'd still be in his 27th season as a manager. Bochy's first season managing was with the San Deigo Padres in 1995. He managed the Padres for 12 seasons, including a 1998 National League pennant. He managed the San Francisco Giants from 2007 to 2019, with World Series titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014.
"I've just been blessed to be doing this so long. And to look back, it's a lot of games, and to be able to manage this long, I know how lucky I am," he said.
MLB Manager All-Time Wins Leaders
Rank
Manager
Seasons
Years
Wins
1
Connie Mack
53
1894-1950
3,731
2
Tony La Russa
35
1979-2022
2,884
3
John McGraw
33
1899-1932
2,763
4
Bobby Cox
29
1978-2010
2,504
5
Joe Torre
29
1977-2010
2,326
6
Sparky Anderson
26
1970-1995
2,194
7
Dusty Baker
26
1993-2023
2,183
8
Bruce Bochy
27
1995-2024
2,159
9
Bucky Harris
29
1924-1956
2,158
