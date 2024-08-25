Inside The Rangers

Cleveland Guardians Belt Four Homers, Blowout Texas Rangers To Even Series

The Cleveland Guardians knocked starter Jon Gray out of the game in the third and outhit the Texas Rangers 15-9.

Aug 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Guardians celebrate in the dugout a home run by Jhonkensy Noel during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians scored 11 unanswered runs to blow out the Texas Rangers 13-5 on Saturday night at Progressive Field.

After the Rangers scored in the top of the first, the Guardians answered with a run in the bottom of the inning and added runs in four of the next five innings to build a 10-run lead by the sixth. Cleveland had four homers and outhit Texas 15-7.

Cleveland booted Rangers starter Jon Gray after a three-run and second and a three-run home run in the fourth helped build the Guardians' 8-1 lead by the end of the third. This was Gray's first start since returning from the injured list with a groin strain.

The Rangers scored twice on three hits in the ninth inning for a more respectable final score.

The loss snaps the Rangers two-game win streak. Texas has lost 11 of its past 17 games.

Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Multi-Hit Night For Wyatt Langford

Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford had three hits in Saturday's loss, his 23rd multi-hit game as a rookie.
Rookie Wyatt Langford was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored. It's Langford's 23rd multi-hit game and sixth game with three or more hits in 2024.

2. Short Night For Jon Gray

Jon Gray was charged with seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks in two-plus innings in Saturday's loss.
Jon Gray failed to retire a batter in the third inning and Jhonkensy Noel's three-run homer knocked him from the game. It's Gray's shortest start of the season. He was charged with seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks with one strikeout.

3. Up Next

Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford starts the series finale against the Guardians at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.
Left-hander Cody Bradford (4-1, 3.56) faces left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-0, 3.38) in the series finale at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

