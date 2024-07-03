Full Cycle! Texas Rangers Outfielder Wyatt Langford Earns AL Rookie Honor After Breakout June
ARLINGTON — Wyatt Langford has been on a heater for the past month, and the league took notice.
The Texas Rangers outfielder was named the American League Rookie of the Month for June after batting .309 with three home runs, six doubles, three triples, 22 RBI, and 11 runs in the month.
It's the first monthly award for a Rangers player since Nathan Eovaldi and Josh Jung earned pitching and rookie honors in May 2023.
This is the 12th time a Texas rookie has won the award, and Langford is the 10th Rangers player to win it since being introduced in 2001.
Langford led AL rookies in nearly every offensive category in June: batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. He also led all rookies with 12 extra-base hits and 51 total bases. The 22-year-old led MLB with 13 hits with runners in scoring position during the month, a .464 batting average with runners in scoring position.
Langford capped off his outstanding month by hitting for the cycle on Sunday night in Baltimore.
It's the 11th cycle in Rangers history and second by a Texas rookie. He became the youngest player in club history to hit for the cycle at 22 years, 228 days, and he is the first rookie in MLB history to hit for the cycle, hit a grand slam, and hit an insider-the-par homer in the same season.
