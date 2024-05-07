Gone! Watch Corey Seager Blast 3-Run Homer In 8th To Lift Texas Rangers Past Oakland A's With Another Late Rally
For the second consecutive game, the Texas Rangers rallied late to escape with a win.
Corey Seager, who has been struggling at the plate, belted a three-run, game-changing home run in the eighth inning to lift the Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 4-2 in the opening game of a four-game series Monday night at Oakland Coliseum.
Seager had three RBI combined in his past seven games and was 0 for 3 in his first three plate appearances on Monday.
Seager now has five RBI in the past four games and 13 on the season. Monday's homer is his third in 2024, and first since April 27.
The Rangers added another run in the ninth to pad their lead.
In the series finale at Kansas City on Sunday, the Rangers scored a run in the eighth, a run in the ninth on Jonah Heim's game-tying homer, and a run in the 10th to escape with a 3-2 win to take two of three from the Royals.
In the eighth, Josh Smith walked, and Leody Taveras singled before Seager's 422-foot, two-out homer to center field.
The Rangers received another strong outing from their starting pitcher. Left-hander Andrew Heaney left the game behind 2-0 after six innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out five.
The Rangers bullpen threw three scoreless innings, including Jose Leclerc, who walked one and struck out two in the seventh. Leclerc's two strikeouts gave him a Rangers all-time record 394 career strikeouts in relief.
