Corey Seager Goes Deep Twice To Lead Texas Rangers Over Pittsburgh Pirates
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers won consecutive games for the first time since July 25 and rode their main stallion to do it.
Corey Seager homered twice to lead the Rangers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Monday night at Globe Life Field.
Seager drove in all four runs on his two homers. The Rangers last won consecutive games on July 25, when they swept the Chicago White Sox for their fifth consecutive win. Since that win, they are 7-16.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Corey Seager
Corey Seager homered in each of his first two at-bats, including a three-run homer in the third that gave Texas a 4-0 lead. It's the third multi-homer game this season for Seager and first since he hit two against Boston on Aug. 2. He hit two at Minnesota on May 26. Seager's four RBI are a season high. He had five games with four or more RBI in 2023. He has 28 homers in 2024 and 198 in his career. His homers on Monday traveled 449 and 400 feet and both had an exit velocity of over 107 mph.
2. Dane Dunning and José Ureña
Dane Dunning held the Pirates to one hit over the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth. After a leadoff infield single, Dunning retired the next two batters. Billy McKinney singled ahead of Jared Triolo, who ripped a three-run homer to pull the Pirates to within 4-3. Dunning struck out Ji Hwan Bae to end the inning. He was charged with four runs on five hits and a walk, and struck out four over four innings. José Ureña held Pittsburgh scoreless over the next four innings. Kirby Yates struck out three during a perfect ninth to earn his 22nd save.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.50) faces Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.