Inside The Rangers

Corey Seager Goes Deep Twice To Lead Texas Rangers Over Pittsburgh Pirates

Corey Seager drove in all four runs on two home runs as the Texas Rangers won consecutive games since July 25.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers won consecutive games for the first time since July 25 and rode their main stallion to do it.

Corey Seager homered twice to lead the Rangers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Monday night at Globe Life Field.

Seager drove in all four runs on his two homers. The Rangers last won consecutive games on July 25, when they swept the Chicago White Sox for their fifth consecutive win. Since that win, they are 7-16.

Three thoughts from Monday's game:

1. Corey Seager

Corey Seager had his third multi-homer game of the season on Monday against the Pirates.
Aug 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager homered in each of his first two at-bats, including a three-run homer in the third that gave Texas a 4-0 lead. It's the third multi-homer game this season for Seager and first since he hit two against Boston on Aug. 2. He hit two at Minnesota on May 26. Seager's four RBI are a season high. He had five games with four or more RBI in 2023. He has 28 homers in 2024 and 198 in his career. His homers on Monday traveled 449 and 400 feet and both had an exit velocity of over 107 mph.

2. Dane Dunning and José Ureña

Dane Dunning allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over four innings against the Pirates on Monday.
Aug 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning held the Pirates to one hit over the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth. After a leadoff infield single, Dunning retired the next two batters. Billy McKinney singled ahead of Jared Triolo, who ripped a three-run homer to pull the Pirates to within 4-3. Dunning struck out Ji Hwan Bae to end the inning. He was charged with four runs on five hits and a walk, and struck out four over four innings. José Ureña held Pittsburgh scoreless over the next four innings. Kirby Yates struck out three during a perfect ninth to earn his 22nd save.

3. Up Next

Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford starts Game 2 against the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Aug 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.50) faces Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News