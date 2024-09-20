Texas Rangers Superstar Corey Seager Satisfied He’ll Be Ready Next Season After Second Hernia Surgery
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager bookended his 2024 season in a way few players want.
Seager's surgery for the sports hernia on his right side went well and that he’s ready to begin his rehab work when necessary. Seager’s season ended when he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sept. 4 with what the Rangers called right hip discomfort.
Seager’s year began with a Jan. 30 sports hernia surgery on his left side, which limited his ramp-up for the season during spring training and exhibition games.
Seager never felt limited by his earlier surgery during the season and that the latest issue wasn’t related to it, he said.
“I can’t really pinpoint a certain moment (it happened),” Seager said. “But it was definitely bothering me.”
Even with the limited ramp-up to start the season, Seager finished with a slash line of .278/.353/.512/.864 with 30 home runs and 74 RBI. He was selected to the All-Star Game and hit 30 or more home runs for the third straight season. His last home run gave him 200 for his career.
The Rangers tried to rotate Seager into the designated hitter spot during the season, but he played 113 of his 123 games in the field.
After two sports hernia surgeries in the same year, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said there is no discussion about asking Seager to play in the field less next season.
“I’m glad we got it done so we will have him ready to go in spring training,” Bochy said. “He’s starting to move around a little bit. I’m walking faster than him right now.”
Seager won his second World Series ring last season, with the Rangers winning their first title in franchise history. He earned the World Series MVP for the second time, after earning MVP honors for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. He also finished second in American League MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani in 2023.
Seager is eager to move forward and is grateful for the surgery.
“Just get healthy,” he said. “I really didn’t have an offseason last year. So to be able to just get healthy and get my body back where I want is something I’m really looking forward to.”