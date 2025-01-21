Could Former Mets Slugger Pete Alonso Now Be a Viable Option for Texas Rangers?
The Texas Rangers have done quite a bit to revamp their roster this winter after a disappointing 2024 MLB campaign.
After winning the 2023 World Series, the first in franchise history, the Rangers, and their fans, both had high expectations for the roster in 2024. But through injury and underperformance, Texas fell well short of the goals and the postseason.
But they are bringing in a very similar roster into 2025 as they did in 2023, in fact, the offensive floor may be higher while the ceiling remains about the same. The additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger represent more power to the lineup and the revamped bullpen, to which they may still add, has made this a better team.
But one position that could use addressing is first base. The Rangers shipped Gold Glover and Silver Slugger Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals in a trade that saw closer Robert Garcia come back in return.
But who will man first base full time is still a question. New addition Jake Burger will likely get a bulk of the time there but he is far from an upgrade from Lowe. As of now, it seems like Texas will go with a platoon-like solution for the position.
But there is another option: former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.
Alonso, one of the best first baseman in the game is still available on the free agent market and his market has failed to develop. The Mets made him an offer in which he refused. Now they could pivot to Houston Astros free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. His other suitors, the Toronto Blue Jays, just signed Anthony Santander to a five-year deal. And there doesn't seem to be an obvious fit for him elsewhere.
We recently spoke about the potential of Alonso to the Rangers but their lack of a television rights deal meant there was uncertainty about revenue coming into the club in 2025 before a deal with Victory+ came to fruition.
Now with that sorted, Texas has some payroll flexibility ahead of the 2025 season and if they want to make a massive splash, address first base and add some much wanted power, a deal with Alonso is a possibility.
Add in the fact that the Rangers ownership has proven they are willing to spend money are marquee free agents, especially if they are proven to make an impact, then the idea of adding Alonso doesn't seem so far-fetched.