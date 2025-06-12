Could Revival Season of Veteran Rangers Ace Get Him Back Into All-Star Game?
Jacob deGrom has not only been arguably the best starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers, but the brightest spot of the team.
The Rangers have had one of the most disappointing seasons in the MLB as the team's talented lineup has failed to produce offense, but the starting pitching has kept them relatively afloat.
deGrom has been at the center of that effort from the pitching staff.
He has a 2.12 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, and through 13 starts, he is a full-fledge contender for the American League Cy Young Award.
With deGrom's impressive numbers, he has a real case to represent Texas in the 2025 All-Star Game, which would be his first All-Star appearance in nearly half of a decade.
MLB.com's Jared Greenspan identified him as a veteran who could finally get back to the All-Star Game after some time not being part of the festivities.
deGrom's last All-Star appearance came in 2021 with the New York Mets. He had an astounding 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP. He finished that season with only 92.0 innings that year due to elbow inflammation that landed him on the IL.
He is a four-time All-Star, making the team in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
deGrom had a 3.08 ERA in his last season with Mets in 2022 before signing with the Rangers.
deGrom's chances of making the All-Star team are high given his competition from teammates to fill the quota for team representation.
None of the position players are having good enough years to make the cut.
While several starting pitchers for Texas have good ERAs -- Jack Leiter at 3.48 and Tyler Mahle at 2.34 -- deGrom's season has felt more complete since he leads the team in strikeouts with 77.
Any chance Nathan Eovaldi had with his 1.56 ERA was likely snuffed when he was placed on IL at the start of the month with triceps inflammation, opening the door for deGrom even more.
