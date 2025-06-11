Rangers Star Ace Floated as Cubs' Trade Target in Potential Blockbuster Deal
The Texas Rangers have won three straight games as they look to jump back into the American League playoff race, but a path to contention is slipping from their grasp.
The Rangers are currently 3.5 games behind the final wild card spot and are balancing between becoming buyers or sellers in anticipation of the MLB trade deadline.
President of baseball operations Chris Young is known to be aggressive when a postseason push feels achievable, but they’re trending toward being sellers ahead of the July 31 deadline.
If they end up shipping out assets, there are several World Series contenders in need of starting pitching, and righty Nathan Eovaldi is a valuable trade chip in that market.
Despite passing on him on the free market this offseason, Cubs On SI believes the Chicago Cubs are a strong fit to make a play for Texas' ace.
The Cubs are firmly shaping up as buyers ahead of the trade deadline, with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer directly telling media that starting and relief pitching are the priority needs.
Hoyer may regret the decision to not dip heavily into the market last offseason, one that included Eovaldi, who has since played like an All-Star and AL Cy Young candidate.
Chicago should expect to have bolstered interest this time, and that comes as no surprise with the Rangers’ rotation boasting a 2.96 ERA that’s second-best in baseball.
Eovaldi has a 1.56 ERA and an MLB-best 0.808 WHIP with 73 strikeouts to just 10 walks in 69.1 innings pitched.
The Cubs’ starters have posted a 3.91 ERA.
Eovaldi would not be a cheap rental on a three-year, $75 million contract, but that may be what it takes for a true World Series run.
A premium may also be worth it for Eovaldi’s postseason experience, as he was critical in the 2023 run for Texas and previously with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.
In return, Chicago boasts three prospects in the Top 100; pitcher Cade Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie and catcher/first baseman Moisés Ballesteros.
The prospect-rich team may be able to work out a deal for their No. 2 or No. 3-ranked prospect as part of a package for Eovaldi.
While the 35-year-old is recovering from right posterior elbow inflammation, they’re taking a cautious approach with his return, and it’s not expected to affect trade dealings.
There’s still plenty of time before the July 31 deadline, and the Rangers have shown a bit of fight during this winning streak.
However, should their offense continue to drag down the roster into becoming sellers, a trade package for Eovaldi could load them up for future runs when they’re better positioned.
