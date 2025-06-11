Rangers Young Star Has Put Together Back-to-Back Outstanding Performances
The Texas Rangers have started to find some offensive momentum lately, outscoring opponents in their last three games by a margin of 25-6.
This has led to the team getting near a .500 record again, currently remaining in fourth place among the American League West with a 32-35 overall record entering Wednesday.
But, this offensive firepower has been crucial, as the team has had a tough time when trailing in games this season.
The success at the plate is likely due partly to Bret Boone's somewhat unorthodox approach to hitting that he brought along with him this year after being hired in the middle of the season.
Hopefully, it is here to stay since the Rangers desperately need some run support to complement their rather impressive pitching staff.
One of the more crucial members of this offensive turnaround has been one of their young rising stars in the outfield; Evan Carter
He has put together back-to-back impressive games, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the first one, only to following that up with a 3-for-5 showing where he hit a homer and drove in three runs.
Whenever he has been able to put things together and gain some traction at the plate, the team has fallen into line alongside him, as was been seen during the end of the 2023 campaign and so far since returning from injury in 2025.
Carter has had a somewhat slow start to this season between injury and recovery, but in the past two games, he has started to show flashes of that impressive stint he had in 2023.
At only 22 years old, he has plenty of baseball ahead of him, so this stretch of elite play will hopefully become more regular as he works on his abilities even further over time.
Maintaining that level of consistency will be next for him, given that he has fluctuated from good streaks to bad streaks at various points throughout his career.
This is part of the experience with any young player in the MLB, but with Carter being so important to what Texas can do on offense, they need him to make these types of showings more regular.
