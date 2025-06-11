Inside The Rangers

Rangers Young Star Has Put Together Back-to-Back Outstanding Performances

The Texas Rangers have had a few impressive games at the plate lately, and one of their young outfielders has been at the center of the resurgence.

Jeremy Trottier

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter (32) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field.
Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter (32) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers have started to find some offensive momentum lately, outscoring opponents in their last three games by a margin of 25-6.

This has led to the team getting near a .500 record again, currently remaining in fourth place among the American League West with a 32-35 overall record entering Wednesday.

But, this offensive firepower has been crucial, as the team has had a tough time when trailing in games this season.

More News: Rangers Star Ace Floated as Cubs' Trade Target in Potential Blockbuster Deal

The success at the plate is likely due partly to Bret Boone's somewhat unorthodox approach to hitting that he brought along with him this year after being hired in the middle of the season.

Hopefully, it is here to stay since the Rangers desperately need some run support to complement their rather impressive pitching staff.

One of the more crucial members of this offensive turnaround has been one of their young rising stars in the outfield; Evan Carter

He has put together back-to-back impressive games, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the first one, only to following that up with a 3-for-5 showing where he hit a homer and drove in three runs.

More News: Texas Rangers’ Latest Acquisition Sign That Closer Committee Needs Support

Whenever he has been able to put things together and gain some traction at the plate, the team has fallen into line alongside him, as was been seen during the end of the 2023 campaign and so far since returning from injury in 2025.

Carter has had a somewhat slow start to this season between injury and recovery, but in the past two games, he has started to show flashes of that impressive stint he had in 2023.

At only 22 years old, he has plenty of baseball ahead of him, so this stretch of elite play will hopefully become more regular as he works on his abilities even further over time.

More News: Texas Rangers Taking Cautious Approach with All-Star Pitcher’s Injury Recovery

Maintaining that level of consistency will be next for him, given that he has fluctuated from good streaks to bad streaks at various points throughout his career.

This is part of the experience with any young player in the MLB, but with Carter being so important to what Texas can do on offense, they need him to make these types of showings more regular.

For More Rangers Coverage, Visit Texas Rangers On SI

Published
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News