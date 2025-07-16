Could This Minor Leaguer Be Spark Plug Rangers Desperately Need?
In the second half of the season, the Texas Rangers have to find a way to get their offense going.
There were positive signs that came right before the All-Star break to suggest things could be turning around. But based on what they have done on the field for 97 games, they need to prove they can sustain some level of success before everyone gets bought in.
When it comes to time, there isn't a whole lot of it for Chris Young.
He has to decide within the next two weeks if they are going to add or if they are going to sell some of their most desirable trade assets ahead of the deadline.
Regardless of what they decide to do, the Rangers will be searching for someone who can provide a spark. And Kennedi Landry of MLB.com believes it could be 2019 fourth-round pick Cody Freeman who gets an opportunity to prove he can be that guy.
"... the Rangers have been impressed with his development over the past five years. Freeman is having the best year of his professional career with Triple-A Round Rock this season, hitting .315 with an .861 OPS ... The Rangers have been looking for offensive sparks all season long, and Freeman could be the next prospect in line," she wrote.
As a double-digit home-run producer for four straight seasons -- including this year's 12 in 79 games -- there's a chance he could boost a rather stagnant offensive unit.
What could make Freeman more enticing is his ability to play across the diamond on defense.
He's played second, third base and shortstop with Triple-A Round Rock this season, which could allow Texas to use him in the utility role and position Josh Smith at the hot corner after the demotion of Josh Jung.
Keep an eye on the 24-year-old Freeman getting the call at some point.
He's yet to make his MLB debut, but the Rangers are not afraid to promote players who they believe can impact winning with the big league club.
Freeman could get the chance to do that in the second half.
