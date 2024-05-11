Country Music Star Opens Up on Song Debuted at Texas Rangers Season Opener
Country music star Wade Bowen is known for hit classics like "To Live Is To Fly'" and "Song About Trucks." His music, best known for traveling throughout honky tonks and dance halls in Texas, has reached national recognition over a two-decade-long career.
But those who know Bowen best also understand his love for the Texas Rangers, which is why the Waco native decided to pen a song titled "Nothin But Texas” for the boys who play in Arlington.
I am a huge Rangers fan, and I am very outspoken about that. Obviously, it’s been a very fun year for that. I had that song and sent it over to them, and said I thought this could be really good for the both of us, so asked them what they thought.- Wade Bowen in Men's Journal
Fresh off their first World Series title, the Rangers needed a new tune to begin a hopeful promising era under second-year coach Bruce Bochy. Bowen immediately went to work, balancing out the proper lyrics to go with the melody.
Once finalized, Bowen told Men's Journal he brought the song to management. Given how the song was played at Globe Life Field against the Chicago Cubs, one could say they approved of the tune.
They were very responsive about it. It’s been good, they played it on MLB Opening Day and it seemed to go over really good in that ballpark I’ll tell you that much.- Wade Bowen in Men's Journal
The song brings the pride of living in the Lone Star State, mentioning how other places can be a nice detour in life, but in the end, home is always in Texas. Lyrics such as 'When it's time to get my goodtime Charlie I can guarantee' brings out pride in those who will depart but eventually return."
The music video, which was released Friday morning, features images throughout the state and its long history, including snippets of The Alamo, Big Tex at the Texas State Fair, former Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry roaming the sidelines and Adolis Garcia's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Bowen, who sang the National Anthem at the Rangers' Opening Day, will debut his 10th studio album "Flyin" on May 10, which features a handful of songs mentioning his love of his state.
