Does It Matter? Texas Rangers Have Max Scherzer Back, With Tyler Mahle And Jacob deGrom Coming Soon
Texas Rangers fans have waited months for the calvary to arrive in the form of pitching.
But even if and when others follow Max Scherzer back to the roster, will it matter?
If the Rangers' offense doesn't wake up, the return of Scherzer, Tyler Mahle in July, and, perhaps, Jacob deGrom in late August could serve only as a preview of their possibilities for 2025.
Scherzer was solid again Friday in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the Rangers' fifth consecutive loss. The three-time Cy Young winner has allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in 10 1/3 innings over his first two starts since returning from the injured list.
Mahle, who is still on the IL while recovering from Tommy John surgery a year ago, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday, according to the Dallas Morning News. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Evan Grant that Mahle is expected to start a rehab assignment next week with Triple-A Round Rock. Mahle will make three or four minor-league rehab starts before he's an option to join the club, Bochy told reporters. If that schedule holds true, Mahle could return in late July.
“It’s going to be like spring training for him. It’s going to take some time to get him extended out,” Bochy told reporters.
deGrom, who had Tommy John in June 2023, is about a month behind Mahle's schedule and could be an option in late August.
The Rangers, however, dropped to eight games under .500 and trail the first-place Seattle Mariners by nine games in the American League West. The surging second-place Houston Astros are 3.5 games ahead of the Rangers.
The DMN also reported that 2022 first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker is scheduled to start a rehab assignment in the Arizona Rookie League next week. Rocker had Tommy John surgery on the same day as Mahle in May 2023.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.