Former Rangers Relief Pitcher Set to Workout With Multiple Teams Showing Interest
With the All-Star break here for the Texas Rangers, the team is in a bit of limbo hovering around the .500 mark with the second half of the season about to start.
Coming into the year, the Rangers were expected to be a contender once again in the American League West. Texas is just a couple of campaigns removed from winning the World Series in 2023, and a lot of that core is still intact.
Unfortunately, with injuries once again being an issue at times, the team hasn’t done nearly as well as they would have hoped.
More News: Multiple Extra-Inning Contests Put Unneeded Stress on This Rangers Unit
Coming into the season, one of the main concerns for the team was their bullpen. This was a unit that took quite a number of significant hits, but the unit has performed well despite losing a lot of talent.
One of the players they lost was David Robertson. The veteran relief pitcher declined his mutual option, making him a free agent. However, for whatever reason, there hasn’t been a market yet for him, with potentially the price being the issue.
Now, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required), the right-hander will be throwing for teams in a workout, with both the New York Yankees and New York Mets being interested among others.
More News: Rangers First-Round Pick Could Become Star With Elite Hitting Ability
For the Rangers, it will be interesting to see if they are one of the teams that will attend the workout. The bullpen unit has been strong overall, ranking fourth in the league in bullpen ERA. However, if they are going to make a push for the playoffs, perhaps reuniting with Robertson could make sense.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.