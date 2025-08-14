Former Rangers World Series Champ Shockingly Gets Designated for Assignment
The Texas Rangers are in a fight for their playoff lives.
After a disappointing year in 2024 where they failed to make the postseason to give themselves a chance to defend their World Series championship, it appears like they are on that same path again this year.
Entering Thursday, the Rangers have a .500 record, are 7.5 games out of the AL West lead and trail the final Wild Card spot by 3.5 games.
They have been one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball this season compared to what was expected of them coming into the 2025 campaign.
In desperate need of some offense, Texas has now been presented with an opportunity to reunite with a former Silver Slugger Award winner and past World Series champion.
That's because Nathaniel Lowe was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals.
Nathaniel Lowe Now Available
The Nationals announced that Lowe was DFA'd as the corresponding move for their activation of outfielder Dylan Crews. This move becomes even more strange when taking into account there are now five outfielders on Washington's MLB roster.
The Rangers dealt Lowe to the nation's capital this past winter in a trade that netted them reliever Robert Garcia.
After trading for Jake Burger and signing Joc Pederson, Texas viewed Lowe as expendable and decided to use him to get a key piece of their bullpen after losing so many arms via free agency.
It's safe to say the Rangers won that trade.
While Garcia has struggled as of late with a five earned runs on 10 hits across his last seven outings, his ERA on the season is 3.33, which is a considerable improvement over what he did with the Nationals.
Lowe, on the other hand, struggled during his time with Washington this year.
After not recording a single season with an OPS+ mark under the league average of 100, he posted a figure of 88 before his DFA due to a slash line of .216/.292/.373.
Could Rangers Reunite With Lowe?
If Texas wants to bring back their former slugging first baseman, then they'll have to make a waiver claim since teams cannot trade for players who were on 40-man rosters after the deadline.
That would likely require the Rangers to move on from Pederson.
The slugging lefty has been a disaster for Texas this season after signing a two-year, $37 million contract this past winter, owning a slash line of .150/.280/.275 with just four homers and nine RBI.
Unless the team wants to eat that money -- which all signs point to them not wanting to do that -- then it seems unlikely that Lowe will be brought back for a reunion.